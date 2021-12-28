The future of SpaceXs relies on giant rockets and 42,000 Internet satellites





SpaceX wants to use the Starship rocket for its voyage to Mars, and beyond that, Elon Musk has long dreamed of pursuing it.

It is also his space company’s future business that many investors want to partially use vehicles to build Starlink, a satellite internet service that many investors believe will ultimately form the majority of the company’s earnings. It forms an important foundation for your strategy.

Space Exploration Technologies, the official name of the company founded by Musk about 20 years ago, faces the tough challenge of significantly reducing launch costs when designing Starship into a reusable rocket. increase. Mr. Musk recently said the ship is spending more time than any other single initiative and warned that vehicles, along with internet services, are creating significant challenges for the company.

Starship is a hard, hard, hard, hard project, he said at a December event hosted by The Wall Street Journal. This is the largest rocket ever made.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks about the next steps for Tesla and SpaceX, the government’s role in business, and provides up-to-date information on launching Starship.Photo: The Wall Street Journal Ral Swann

Launched into orbit with a booster named Super Heavy, the Starship is 160 feet high and 30 feet in diameter, leaving room for dozens or more Starlink satellites to orbit at once. It is currently on board one of the Falcon 9 rockets. More than half of the launches the company has followed over the last two years by US flight safety regulators have been Starlink deployments.

The company plans to accelerate the pace of satellite launches rapidly over the next few years. SpaceX said in a July presentation to the Federal Communications Commission that it has launched about 1,800 Starlink satellites and is active in more than 20 countries. The FCC has allowed SpaceX to launch about 12,000 satellites, but the committee wants to add at least about 30,000 satellites, according to the Commission’s filings.

Musk said at an industry conference this summer that he could invest at least $ 5 billion, perhaps $ 10 billion in Starlink before SpaceX began to generate full cash, and will continue to invest thereafter. Stated.

In a November tweet, Musk said bankruptcy would still be if a severe global recession reduced the availability of capital and liquidity while SpaceX lost billions of dollars in Starship and Starlink. He said it was unlikely but not impossible.

Over the past two years, the company has raised at least $ 3.8 billion in shares, according to filings that some private companies like SpaceX may have to disclose under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules. It was started. SpaceX does not publish its financial statements.

A spokesman for the company noted a recent statement posted on the SpaceXs website, stating that some companies include a potential first orbital mission to expand Starship and Starlink.

Musk announced Starlink in 2015 with the aim of developing a network of smaller satellites in the Earth’s low earth orbit that can provide high-speed Internet access around the world. SpaceX has set aggressive goals for Starlink, predicting more than 40 million subscribers by 2025 that year, the Wall Street Journal previously reported.

The SpaceXs Starship will be blown up to orbit over the Super Heavy Booster. Photo: Reginald Mathalone / NurPhoto / Zuma Press

SpaceX said it has about 140,000 Starlink customers this summer. Starlink states that the service costs $ 99 a month, and Internet terminals cost $ 499, about half the cost of building a company, Musk said in the summer.

Other companies, such as London-based OneWeb, are also building networks of Internet satellites, and the Amazon.com Inc. AMZN -0.82% unit plans to do so in the future. Approximately 3.7 billion people worldwide remain disconnected from the Internet, according to recent reports from two UN agencies, but U.S. officials are working to improve access to high-speed Internet in poorly serviced areas. Has been working on for many years.

Musk said he needed to connect in places where there was no connection this summer, or where connections were very limited or expensive. In addition to consumers, Mr. Musk has shown that Starlink can serve other companies, and in a recent tweet said the flyer should ask airlines for Starlink.

Internet services create a source of demand for starship, said Matt Weinjeel, a professor at Harvard Business School who studied the space economy.

Historically, what’s behind a large rocket has faced the challenge of not being explicitly used. If you don’t know why they were made, it could be a really losing proposal, Weinzierl said, adding that the company believes it will identify other uses for rockets. ..

Starship, on the other hand, has at least one confirmed customer. In April, NASA awarded SpaceX a $ 2.9 billion contract to develop a starship to bring astronauts back to the moon.

As SpaceX is working on Starship and Starlink, it has built businesses based on government customers such as NASA and commercial satellite operators.

According to the contract database, the amount of contracts with public sector customers reached $ 2.2 billion for the federal government in fiscal year 2021, up from $ 195 million ten years ago. According to people familiar with this issue, SpaceX typically charges individual customers $ 60 to $ 65 million for the launch of Falcon 9.

The company’s reputation soared as it proved that spacecraft like the Falcon 9 worked as intended and began building a fleet of Starlink satellites. According to PitchBook, SpaceX was valued at $ 100 billion in October, more than double its 2020 summer valuation. According to investors, the latest figures are highly dependent on Starlink’s outlook, as the potential demand for high-speed Internet services worldwide is far greater than the size of the launch market.

In most parts of the world, Internet customers can’t afford Starlink or are well serviced by existing broadband providers, said Tim Farrar, a consultant in the satellite industry. According to Farrar, the United States is the best market in the world for customers with relatively poor broadband offerings, with services available around $ 100 a month.

To gain the ability to serve millions of people in the United States, they need to launch tens of thousands of satellites, and the only way to do that at a sufficiently low cost is to have starship, he said. Said. On the other hand, it does not necessarily mean that there is a market.

