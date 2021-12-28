Smart playlist app “Next” is now available on Mac thanks to Catalyst





Smart Playlist Maker and Apple Music Client Next are now available to Mac users as a free update for users who have already purchased the iPhone or iPad app. Sorcererhat uses the power of Mac Catalyst to extend where Next can be used. This is the perfect companion for Apple Music subscribers or Apple users who have a local library on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Next for Mac has all the features that users already like with the Magic DJ mix on iPhone and iPad, playlists, multitasking, widgets, dark mode, and even support for macOS Monterey’s new Shortcuts app.

With Next for Mac, users can get the same experience as the iPhone or iPad version. Of course, this app makes the most of macOS, so you can use it like any other Mac app.

Next, it was launched at the end of 2019 for iPhone users. Then, in 2021, developers created an iPad version with a larger screen, split view, sidebar, and more. Now it’s expanding to a larger audience of Mac users.

Unlike other third-party Apple Music apps that are already available, Next is not the exact replacement player for embedded apps. Instead, the app focuses on using auto-generated dynamic playlists to allow users to discover more about their music library.

At the beginning of 2021, Next introduced a new Throwback Thursday notification feature for forgotten songs. So every Thursday, users remind them of songs they once loved that they hadn’t heard for a while. Apart from the #tbt feature, there is also a “Forgotten Song” playlist.

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic or just looking for classical music, listening to old favorites is always a fun journey into the past. The playlist Forgotten Songs helps you browse and rediscover hits that you used to play a lot but have been buried in your music library. And Next #tbt can send a notification every Thursday to remember about the songs in the playlist.

Next is available on the App Store for $ 4.99 as a one-time purchase. This app requires an Apple Music subscription or songs stored in the Music app. If you already have Next, the Mac version is free.

