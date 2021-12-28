Will Google December Product Review Updates Affect More Than English Sites?





It was announced that Google’s product review updates will be rolled out in English. There is no mention of whether or when to expand to other languages. Mueller answered the question about whether to expand to other languages.

Google December 2021 Product Review Update

On December 1, 2021, Google announced on Twitter that a product review update focusing on English web pages will be rolled out.

The December 2021 product review update is available on the English page. It will take about 3 weeks to complete. We’ve also expanded our advice to product review authors: https: //t.co/N4rjJWoaqE

— Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 1, 2021

The focus of the update was to improve the quality of reviews displayed in Google Search, especially for review sites.

A Google employee tweeted a description of the type of site that was demoted in the search rankings.

“Mainly related to sites that post articles that review products.

Think of a site like “The Best TVs Under $ 200”.com.

The goal is to improve the quality and usefulness of the reviews displayed to users. “

Google has also published a blog post with more guidance on updating product reviews that introduces two new best practices that Google’s algorithms may be looking for.

The first best practice was the requirement for evidence that the product was actually processed and reviewed.

The second best practice was to provide links to multiple locations where users could buy the product.

According to Twitter’s announcement, it is being deployed on an English website. The blog post didn’t mention the language in which it was deployed, nor did it specify that product review updates were limited to English.

Google Mueller thinks about updating product reviews

Are product review updates targeted at more languages?

The person asking the question was rightly impressed that the product review update only affected English search results.

But he claimed to be seeing search fluctuations in German that seemed to be related to Google’s December 2021 product review update.

This is his question:

“I also saw some movements in the German search.

So I was wondering if this product review update would affect websites in other languages ​​too … because there have been a lot of movements and fluctuations in the last few weeks.

… My question is whether product review updates could affect other sites as well. “

John Mueller replied:

“I don’t know … like any other language?

My assumption was that this was global and spanned all languages.

However, I don’t know what I specifically announced in my blog post.

However, we usually try to encourage the engineering team to make that decision so that it can be properly documented in the blog post.

I don’t know if that happened with a product review update. I can’t remember the complete blog post.

But that … from my point of view, it seems like we can do it in multiple languages ​​and not be tied to English.

Also, even if it’s English at first, it feels like it’s relevant overall. Over time, we need to find ways to expand into other languages.

So I’m not particularly surprised to see the changes in Germany.

But I don’t even know what I actually announced regarding the places and languages ​​involved. “

Will product review updates affect more languages?

The tweeted announcement stated that product review updates were limited to English, but the official blog post did not mention such restrictions.

Google’s John Mueller provided his opinion that updating product reviews is something that Google can do in multiple languages.

You need to wonder if the tweet was meant to convey that the update was first in English and then in other languages.

It’s unclear if product review updates have been rolled out globally to more languages. Hopefully Google will reveal this soon.

