2021 Highlights: Breaking Through the Pandemic and Achieving Cybersecurity Innovation with Thirdwave AI





MixMode did a lot in 2021. As we approach the end of December, I think it’s a good time to look back on this year and highlight stories and news that we believe will show momentum in the future. It will be a challenging year for everyone.

Our focus across the company is how to build an innovative and influential cybersecurity platform built on Third-Wave AI and deliver it to our customers and partners. We work in an incredible industry, constantly evolving and ripe for innovation. This year, MixMode has risen to the top of the award-winning organization of press value.

It looks back at some of the most memorable MixMode news and stories from 2021.

MixMode Selected as Best Tech Startup in 2021 in Santa Barbara

January 21, 2021 MixMode was recognized as one of the best tech startups in Santa Barbara in 2021. Thanks to the Tech Tribune staff for giving me this honor. Tech Tribune staff has gathered the best tech startups in Santa Barbara, California. In conducting the investigation, we considered several factors, including but not limited to:

Profitable Leadership Team Brand / Product Traction Competitive Landscape

CPO Magazine: Proactive AI or Responsive AI: Which do you protect from today’s major enemies in cybersecurity?

January 14, 2021 MixMode CTO and Chief Scientist Igor Mezic recently contributed an article to CPO Magazine examining the evolution of cybersecurity, the three waves of AI, and the evolution of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in modern times. .. Application of predictive AI in cybersecurity to protect against attackers using AI technology.

MixMode CTO and Chief Scientist Igor Mezic Wins JD Crawford Award

March 3, 2021 MixMode CTO and Chief Scientist Igor Mezi received the prestigious JD Crawford Award from the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM). This award is given to one individual every two years for significant achievements in the field of nonlinear science. Dr. Mezic is a mathematical theory that makes it easy to understand and accelerate a series of calculations that were previously unsolvable in a variety of applications, including fluid dynamics, energy-efficient design, network security and operations, and complex system dynamics. Received the award. ..

MixMode was featured in the latest Gartner report on new trends in network discovery and response.

On August 17, 2021, MixMode announced today that it will be included in the 2021 Gartner Report, Emerging Trends: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response. Available only to Gartner users, this report provides in-depth analysis of the top four use cases that drive the NDR market, including detection, hunting, forensics, and response, as well as NDR development recommendations for product leaders.

Gartner defines network discovery and response as a platform in this report. It uses a combination of machine learning (ML), advanced analytics, and rule-based matching to detect anomalous and suspicious activity on enterprise networks. The NDR solution continuously analyzes traffic with either rawpackets or flow-based data (metadata) to create a baseline of normal behavior. The NDR tool detects deviations from these baselines in the form of anomalous traffic patterns, predicts whether anomalies are a security risk, and then generates alerts.

DarkReading: Superhero Loki lurks like a zero-day threat

September 1, 2021 Recently, Matt Shea, Federal Head of Government for MixModes, wrote an article in Dark Reading entitled “Superhero Loki Lurks Like a Zero-Day Threat.” The following is an excerpt from that article.

Marvel’s work may be a perfect example of an unsigned zero-day attack.

Loki on Disney + is a fun new show that marks the end of the new multiverse aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with an endless timeline where almost everything that can happen has happened somewhere. What if it’s a fan? In many cartoon conversations over the years: what if this character escapes with an infinite stone? What if the event doesn’t happen, or if the bad guy wins? You get the picture.

All this timeline turmoil seems incompatible with the newly introduced Time Variance Authority (TVA). This agency is authorized to remove all characters that behave differently than the desired sacred timeline. Let’s call this timeline the baseline of the results that are likely to occur in the eyes of the TVA. Those who do not match it are considered variants that are removed or removed from the timeline.

MixMode joins the 5G Open Innovation Lab to bring self-learning AI to the 5G ecosystem

September 20, 2021 MixMode, a leader in cybersecurity AI-led real-time anomaly detection, officially participated in the 5G Open Innovation Labs (5GOILab) Fall 2021 program. The lab is supported by founders and corporate partners such as Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, NASA, T-Mobile and VMware. Read the press release from 5G Labs announcing the autumn cohort here.

5G is at the forefront of connectivity growth, and this new technology and speed will create new cybersecurity needs, said John Keister, CEO of MixMode. Traditional cybersecurity tools do not have a solution to monitor and effectively protect environments where large amounts of data are managed like 5G. MixModes’ unique innovations in self-learning AI are the solution needed to tackle this problem.

Mix Mode recognized by the Cyber ​​Security Breakthrough Awards program for this year’s overall network security solution

October 6, 2021 MixMode, a leader in cybersecurity AI-driven real-time anomaly detection, received the Overall Network Security Solution of the Year award from the 2021 Cyber ​​Security Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Cyber ​​Security Breakthrough. Cyber ​​Security Breakthrough is a leading, independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market.

John Keister, CEO of MixMode, is honored to be recognized as a leading network security solution by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards. MixModes’ unique innovation in self-learning AI has enabled the world’s best security teams to provide faster and more effective tools to protect their enterprises from current and future threats.

MixMode is recognized as a supply-side innovator for Gartner’s AI-enabled attack detection technology.

November 18, 2021 MixMode Inc, the world’s leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity. Today announced that the company was recognized as a supply-side innovator in the November 2021 Gartner Report. ..

Today’s enterprises rely heavily on cybersecurity systems that rely heavily on rule-based approaches to limit detection to known attacks only. John Keister, CEO of MixMode, states that cybercriminals and hostile nation-states are exploiting these legacy systems, exposing organizations to ransomware and new zero-day attacks. Beyond the rules-based and Intel-based approaches, we are excited to emphasize the importance of using advanced AI to address both known and new threats. We are honored to recognize MixMode in the AI-enabled attack detection category.

