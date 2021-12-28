Google’s Street View Privacy Proceedings Settled in Appeal OK





The Google Street View camera will be seen on June 17, 2021 in a vehicle traveling on Yonge Street in Midtown, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS / Chris Helgren

Wi-Fi data improperly collected by Street View vehicles Google has settled millions of class claims

(Reuters)-The US Court of Appeals upheld Google’s long-term settlement in a class action on Monday against allegations of illegally collecting Wi-Fi data from an estimated 60 million people in the Street View program.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the allegation that Google’s agreement to pay $ 13 million to Internet privacy advocates was unfair because it did not pay the class members themselves.

Several groups of plaintiffs said in 2010 that Street View vehicles that capture panoramic images of city streets mistakenly collected sensitive data such as emails, passwords, and documents from Wi-Fi networks. Filed a class action against Google.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Google’s attempt to evade the allegations in 2013.

In 2018, Google settled in a federal court in San Francisco with a class of about 60 million people and agreed to donate $ 13 million to nine Internet privacy advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Digital Democracy Center.

Two class members and several state prosecutors allegedly opposed last year’s settlement argued that funds should be distributed to class members instead. US district judge Charles Breyer approved the settlement last year, and opponent David Lowery appealed.

It was not possible to directly identify and pay for all members of the class, Judge Bridget Bird of the US Circuit Court wrote for a panel of three judges in a decision on Monday.

She wrote that payments to advocacy groups, combined with Google’s promise to take action on data protection, are a fair alternative.

Bade also created another consent opinion stating that the district court had ruled correctly. However, she said, “A convincing argument that class members cannot benefit from a settlement that extinguishes a claim without damages.” “They probably haven’t heard of it, I could even oppose it, “he wrote, directing money to the group.

“We are considering options for further consideration, especially in the light of Judge Bade’s consent,” said Adam Schulman, a lawyer at Lowery at the Class Action Fairness Center at the Hamilton Lincoln Institute for Law.

Daniel Small of Cohen Milstein Cellars & Thor, who represented the class, called the court’s majority opinion “thorough and compelling.”

Brian Willen, a lawyer for Google and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The proceedings are In re Google Inc Street View Electronic Communications Proceedings, 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-15616.

For class: Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll’s Daniel Small; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein’s Elizabeth Cabraser; Specter Roseman & Kodlov’s Jeffrey Kodlov.

For Lowery: Class Action Fairness Center Adam Schulman

For Google: Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s Brian Willen

A Washington-based correspondent covering intellectual property law proceedings, trends, and other developments such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Previous experience at Bloomberg Law, Thomson Reuters Practical Law, and work as a lawyer.

