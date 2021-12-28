Music comes to tech start-ups via Abb





Every year, thousands of new entrepreneurs over the age of 60 register with chambers of commerce throughout Europe. Innovation Origins spoke to many of these gray innovative starters and asked about their motives. This week we will portray them in a special senior edition of the Start-up of the Day series. Read all the stories about “Silver Startups” here.

He has the name of a well-known pop group, which is superficially the end of the comparison between Carlo Abb (70) and the Swedish pop group. Abb founded a new company called Foolfarm in Milan in 2020 with many other “crazy” veterans. As the name implies, this is not a farm, but a factory that establishes an artificial intelligence startup.

What’s new about this, at least in Italy, is that startups will be formed, developed and (hopefully all hopefully scaled up) at this factory. In other words, Foolfarm has a new technology company under its wings from the beginning. Abb is one of the founders and, to quote the Swedish band, one of the men with “money, money, money”.

Subscribe to IO on Telegram!

Want to be stimulated 365 days a year? Here is the opportunity. A compact Telegram message that provides one “origin of innovation” per day. Delivered 7 days a week, around 8 pm Central European Standard Time. Directly from the news room. Subscribe here, it’s free!

Subscribe!

But money isn’t the only thing Abb has to offer. Senior entrepreneurs aren’t technicians, they work at a high level in many carriers and are typical “HR managers” who don’t know when to quit. “When I retired about 10 years ago, I wasn’t thinking of quitting my job,” said Monza (and its Formula 1 internationally), a major industrial city near Milan, after his retirement. Abu, who became a city council member of (known) commerce and industry, says. Race track).

From idea to company

“The beauty of starting over is to stay active and stay in touch at the professional level,” says Abb. There is another motive. This tends to be heard frequently from older entrepreneurs. “I like to share my experiences and knowledge. I’m not saying that I have to give something back to society, because I don’t think I have any obligations. Still I want to help young people get on the right track. “Take me a chance to stick to ABBA terminology.

That’s why Abb and others have started an initiative to find technology start-ups. To do this, a startup is set up in the factory. This is called a “garage” on the website. Anyone with an idea can sign up for Foolfarm. Foolfarm will invest 125,000 immediately if you like the idea. This is intended to be the first step in turning an idea into a business. Abb and his team will then lead the startup as soon as possible for the first round of seed funding.

1 startup, 1 patent

So far, three start-ups have been rolled out of the garage, including Iio (Virtual Assistant) and Fire (Online Financial Platform) last week. Foolfarm chooses ideas primarily based on technology. The motto is that patents are needed behind every startup. Patents are a promising factor for future success, as they make a good start. We are faithful to the idea that the winner will take it all.

Apart from the ecosystem (knowledge, money, network), Foolfarm also has advice. Abb prefers not to use that word. He’s not just saying something like “So everyone, be careful, I’ll teach you how to make it better.” His approach is to talk to start-ups while he talks morally. It’s a bit like storytelling as a conduit for experience. “Young entrepreneurs on the ball understand the points I’ve gained from running their business. They translate it themselves.”

Story telling

As an example, Abb cites start-ups that have just entered the market with a variety of services when the pandemic broke out in March 2020. Blockade. After that, I was able to make an appointment with the supplier, and it became possible to procure materials from other countries. So even in the case of external factors that can’t do anything, such as pandemics or trade blockages, we need to find a solution. “

As a senior, Abb believes that he can do anything to help young start-ups. “Twenties are eager to push forward and transform innovative ideas, but he or she often has no experience. Start-ups often have ideas of a technical nature and are always You can’t always see beyond that. Sometimes they have a limited vision of how to run a business. “

A resident of Monza said that he didn’t start until later in life, “When you have a high-level managerial position in the company, you are very engaged in business and your career. I don’t have time to look around. “Currently, Abb has an overview and doesn’t have to sit vacantly by” being in the yard with his dog. ” This is the horror I had when I retired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/music-is-coming-to-tech-start-ups-via-abba/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos