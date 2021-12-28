Google Pixel 6 users complaining about sensor issues and breaking auto-rotation





Google Pixel 6 users complain that features such as auto-rotation and auto-horizontal shooting aren’t working on their smartphones. More and more Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are randomly stopping reading data from some sensors, according to the company’s support forums and user reports on Reddit. Also, even after updating with the Android December patch, the user’s auto-rotate and auto-horizontal images are randomly corrupted. Google recently released a December 2021 update for Pixel smartphones to address some of the known bug fixes and a list of vulnerabilities.

Some Google Pixel 6 owners say the camera will automatically rotate to not display landscape photos after the update, but the Pixel 6 unit may fail to read data from some sensors. Some people say. Affected users say they can restart the phone to reactivate the feature. Still, it’s not a permanent fix.

Android police reports that the latest Google flagship models are prone to software bugs. Google Pixel 6 is said to be unable to read the data provided by the sensor gyroscope, accelerometer and compass. According to the report, these sensors are not returning data while troubleshooting with the sensor test app. However, other sensors such as barometers, proximity sensors, magnetometers, and ambient light sensors have been found to work with units tested by the publication.

Users of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were also complaining that their smartphones couldn’t show the correct direction on the map when using a navigation app such as Google Maps. The Pixel Duo cannot understand whether the smartphone is placed vertically or horizontally because the compass is not available and the system cannot read the data provided by the key sensor.

In addition, some users have complained to Reddit that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units are randomly losing mobile network services after installing the latest updates. However, Google has not yet confirmed the problem and its fix.

please remember. The Gogole Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were announced in October this year in a limited market. The Pixel 6 starts at $ 599 and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $ 899.

