Use without internet!Method is as follows





These amazing Google Maps tips and tricks will allow you to find your way without the internet! To use the Google Maps offline feature:

The Google Maps app is the savior of all of us! Whether you’re visiting a new town or driving through the roads of your city, Google Maps will always help you save you from the difficult situations of navigating. But all have some drawbacks, and Google Maps has such drawbacks, but I can’t blame them! Like other Google applications, maps work with internet connections. Unstable connections or complete loss of internet connection to Google Maps can cause you to get stuck in the middle of the road.

But here’s the trick to see you get where you go without glitches! Google Maps is more than just a navigation tool. Now we are talking about its ability to work as a kind of miracle in the absence of the internet. Yes, Google Maps works without the internet. Google Maps can be used offline and does not require an internet connection. This greatly improves the usability of Google Maps, especially when it is difficult to ensure network coverage or when mobile data is lacking. How do you use this? Therefore, please continue reading.

How do I use Google Maps offline?

Step 1: You can use the Google Maps offline feature on Android as well as iOS. To enable it, go to the Google Maps app on your device.

Step 2: You need to make sure you are connected to the internet, not in secret mode.

Step 3: You will see your profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap it in the search panel.

Step 4: On the menu[オフラインマップ]There are options. next,[オフラインマップ]and,[独自のマップを選択]Click an option.

Step 5: The map opens. Depending on the area you want to download, you may need to zoom out or make adjustments within the blue box. Unfortunately, you can’t search here. You only need to select the area this way.

Step 6: Once you have selected the map, it is at the bottom of the blue box[ダウンロード]You need to tap the button.

Step 7: That’s it.The downloaded map is the app[オフライン地図]It will be displayed below the options. This option has the same access as an online map, but there is no internet here. Happy trip!

