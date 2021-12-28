Google time saving strategy





One of the things I learned from working with people at Google is that productivity is a skill you can hone. The basic idea is to create realistic, positive work habits to maintain all year round, whether you’re an experienced executive or just starting your career.

As many of us have learned in the last two years, it’s very difficult to be productive when something unexpected happens. That’s why it’s so important to have some core productivity skills you can count on to help you manage all the moving parts of your life. With that in mind, here are four of my favorite productivity tips for the New Year.

Time management for large and small tasks

When faced with large, difficult or time-consuming tasks, we are all stuck in a negative cycle of procrastination. Face-to-face with a task is very difficult and can cause anxiety, so instead postpone it later and focus on other less urgent items. As the deadline approaches, we become more anxious and exacerbate procrastination.

Aside from the obvious drawback of missing a deadline, procrastination comes at our own expense by preventing us from using our time efficiently. One way to prevent procrastination is to identify “power hours” (the most productive time blocks) and place demanding tasks at that time. For example, personally, I’m most productive in the morning from 7am to 9am, and I need to pay more attention to meetings and emails. You can then book downtime for smaller, more mundane tasks, or for low-energy meetings like coffee catch-ups with colleagues.

Another great way to save time is to identify the tasks you perform most often and find a faster way to perform them. Many of us may spend a lot of time on our inbox and video calls. Taking just a few minutes to learn how to optimize these daily tasks can save you a lot of time in the long run.

Plan in advance as much as possible

Time management is a very useful skill, but it’s definitely even more important to stay focused on the time you set aside. By accepting what happens and learning how to manage them, you can predict some distractions. Focusing on tips such as keeping only one tab open or muting notifications can help minimize distractions and prevent procrastination. It’s also a good idea to write a to-do list the night before. Knowing what’s ahead makes task prioritization much smoother, and a bird’s-eye view allows you to estimate the time required for each item before you start your workday. ..

Focus management also helps keep your current priorities on track. After all, saying “yes” to something means “no” to something else. There are always trade-offs. For example, replying “yes” to a meeting that you don’t really need to attend is “no” to the project’s headdown time that needs to be closed. Check your priorities frequently and try to balance the daily tasks of “you now” with the daily tasks of “you in the future”.

Upgrade to-do list

It may seem simple, but the classic to-do list stands out as one of the best ways to stay organized. When you create a to-do list, you should think of it as a map to guide you through the day. However, optimizing your to-do list to go beyond a collection of things you need to do can have tremendous benefits to your productivity and mental health.

As a guiding framework, I have created a daily plan roadmap. This is recommended for all colleagues, including executives, and is recommended to fill out the night before to help organize the day. In addition to the standard section for listing tasks based on time and urgency, the daily plan includes space to write down moments of appreciation and mindfulness.

Improve productivity

Work styles vary from person to person. Understanding what works and what doesn’t helps you find productivity habits that meet your needs. For example, people who prefer to rewrite handwritten notes at meetings may not immediately benefit from improved input speed, and bullet journals may not be useful to those who do everything electronically. There is sex. Take the time to think about the most productive projects. What were you working on and how did you reach your goals? How did you maintain your organization and motivation? You also need to think about low productivity or difficult to stay focused and identify recurring themes.

If you’re not sure which tip is best for you, or where to start, we’ve created a productivity guide that covers everything from emailing and staffing meetings to work health. As you can see, there are different strategies for increasing productivity, and not all tips have the same impact on everyone.

Last year did pose a lot of challenges for workers and employers, but in 2022, developing more productive and healthy work habits will alleviate some of these challenges. I have an opportunity. A lifetime benefit.

Laura Mae Martin is Google’s Executive Productivity Advisor, managing the Productivity @ Google program and helping employees improve their day-to-day workflows and productivity.

