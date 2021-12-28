Digital Turbine Announces Strategic Partnership with Google





Austin, Texas, December 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a leader in independent mobile growth and monetization platforms, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google to accelerate Digital Turbine’s products. A growth strategy that supports the Android ecosystem by enabling approximately 1 billion devices with intelligent app detection capabilities. Digital Turbine works with Google Cloud’s premier partner, SADA, to implement Google’s enterprise and cloud solutions to rapidly expand and scale globally while expanding partner growth and monetization solutions.

Rob Enslin, President of Google Cloud, said: “Digital Turbine has been a longtime supporter of the Android ecosystem, and this new partnership will leverage advanced cloud and enterprise infrastructure to extend support for value-added mobile experiences to end users around the world.”

Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine, said: “For the past decade, Digital Turbine has helped expand the Android ecosystem by discovering, growing and monetizing intelligent apps.” We are excited to further deepen and expand our partnership with Google. By partnering with Google, we are effectively enhancing app detection on nearly a billion Android devices around the world, while expanding our footprint across the Android ecosystem, including mobile, television and connected devices. “

About digital turbines

Digital Turbine is a leading independent mobile growth platform that raises the bar for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. Digital Turbine enhances advertising and monetization by integrating the complete ad stack with unique technology built into the device by wireless operators and OEMs. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Spokesperson for Digital Turbine Investors:

Brian Bartholomew[email protected]

Follow the digital turbine:

Twitter: https: //twitter.com/DigitalTurbineFacebook: https: //www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineIncLinkedIn: https: //www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine? trk = tyah & trkInfo = tas: digital + tur

Source Digital Turbine, Inc.

Related Links

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-announces-strategic-partnership-with-google-301451181.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos