Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro announced: Check key specifications, price, etc.





Xiaomi today announced its flagship product, the Xiaomi 12 series, in mainland China. From this series, Xiaomi’s flagship features models available in two sizes.

In addition to its flagship device, the smartphone company has announced three new wearable devices in new colors: the Xiaomi Watch S1, the Xiaomi Buds 3, and the Xiaomi Buds 3 Pro.

Event Highlights: The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro feature a DisplayMate A + OLED display and powerful imaging capabilities. The full specifications, key features, and pricing of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are:

Display This device features a 6.27 inch FHD + AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. (Photo: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28 inch flexible OLED screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1100 nit peak brightness, 16000 brightness level adjustments, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a True Color display, which allows you to accurately represent the colors on the display.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch second-generation power-efficient 2K display and microlens technology in Samsung E5 material. According to the company, this technology enhances the viewing experience while enhancing smart energy-saving capabilities.

Please note that both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro support HDR10 + and Dolby Vision and are capable of HDR display. With Dolby Vision, users can enjoy a highly vibrant display backed by incredible brightness, contrast, and meticulous colors.

Both the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro processors have LPDDR5 RAM that supports transfer rates up to 6400 Mbps. (Photo: Xiaomi)

Both devices are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The company claims that GPU functionality has improved by 30% in terms of graphics rendering and energy efficiency has improved by 25%.

Both the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have LPDDR5 RAM that supports transfer rates up to 6400Mbps. With the storage performance of the new generation UFS 3.1, the sequential write speed reaches an astonishing 1450MB per second, which is a significant improvement over the previous generation.

There is a 20 megapixel sensor on the front of the camera for taking selfies. (Photo: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 features a Sony IMX766 main camera with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, each features a state-of-the-art triple camera array of 50MP. The main camera will debut the Sony IMX707 with a super-large sensor that utilizes 2.44m 4-in-1 pixels.

Battery The Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a large battery fitting of 4,500mAh. (Photo: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 has a large 4,500mAh battery, and the Pro model has a 4,600mAh battery. In addition, Xiaomi’s unique Surge P1 charging IC provides “a solution to the industry’s problem of meeting the needs of single-cell batteries with both high power and high capacity and charging over 100W.”

MIUI This device is the first device to run MIUI 13 out of the box. (Photo: Xioami)

MIUI 13 made its debut during its launch in mainland China. The company believes that this OS provides an all-round upgrade for a clean and stable software experience. MIUI 13 extends beyond smartphones and tablets to AIoT devices such as smartwatches, speakers and TVs.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the first devices to run on MIUI 13.

Price of Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 is a base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starting at RMB 3699 and with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage options for RMB 3999. .. -End model 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be offered for RMB 4399 (about 51,500 rupees).

Both devices are available in black, blue, purple glass variations, or green vegan leather. However, it is unclear if the product will be launched in India.

