LEGO’s official Sonic the Hedgehog set recreates the picturesquely perfect Green Hill Zone





After waiting months, LEGO’s official Sonic the Hedgehog set is finally here. A $ 69.99, 1,125-piece recreation on the iconic Green Hill Zone stage, a lego version of the famous heroic hedgehog, a few classic Sonic villains, and a doctor. Eggman, and of course Chaos Emerald.

The origin of the new kit, officially called the LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Set, is in the crowdsourced LEGO Ideas set proposed by LEGO and Sonic fans Viv Grannell in early 2019. After the set reached 10,000 votes through the Ideas program, LEGO conducted an official review of the project in March 2020 and in February 2021 illuminated the proposal for development on the actual set with a green light.

Do you mean chaos emeralds?Image: Lego

And the final set looks great. The bright, block-shaped 8-bit design of the original set translates very well into similar brick-based Lego designs, as well as set details (including checkpoint markers, Technic-powered springs). Launching Sonic, the power-up crate, and the picturesque loop) all feel torn from the Genesis original.

The final set points in a slightly different direction than Grannells’ original proposed idea set, which has a clear focus on Sonic Mania. The Lego version of the game is a malicious hard-boiled heavy, egg robot mecha, and phantom ruby.

Grid view

However, the retailer’s set recreates the Green Hill Zone in Lego format rather than a title-specific approach. The stage is the boss of Doctor Eggman, the enemy of crab meat and Motobug (all three are made up of bricks, not more blocks). (Traditional minifigure design), with Eggman’s Egg Mobile Ship.

The new Sonic set is technically not the first time Sonic has appeared in the form of Lego. The character was part of Lego Dimensions set up in 2016, but Sonic’s new minifigure version has been redesigned with additional details (such as the Sonic sneaker buckle printed on the minifigure’s legs).

Being modular, you can link multiple sets.Image: Lego

It’s important to note that unlike LEGO’s other major recent video game partnerships with Nintendo in Super Mario Set, the Sonic Set is not intended as an interactive playset. Sonics Lego’s debut is purely brick-based, with no smart sensors or companion apps. That said, the set is intended to be modular to some extent, and fans can buy multiple copies (or perhaps a day, an additional Sonic-themed set) to extend the level.

The LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Set is available directly on both the LEGO Store and the LEGO website for $ 69.99 starting on New Year’s Day. But if you’re trying to get a copy, you might want to get a clue from Sonic himself, and … go fast.

