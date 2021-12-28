APPS climbs “strategic partnership” with Google Cloud





Digital Turbine (APPS)’s share increased on Tuesday after mobile app and advertising software makers announced a “multi-year strategic partnership” with Alphabet (GOOGL)’s Google Cloud Platform. APPS stocks were above the 50-day moving average.

Digital Turbine announced that it will work with Google cloud partner SADA to build products for the Android mobile ecosystem. SADA is a global business and technology consultancy firm.

“By partnering with Google, we’re effectively enhancing app detection for nearly a billion Android devices around the world, while expanding our footprint across the Android ecosystem, including mobile, TV and connected devices.” Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine, said in a news release.

APPS shares rose 4.8% to 66.52 in early trading on the stock market today. Inventories of digital turbines increased by 19% in 2021.

APPS stock expands to Internet TV

During the acquisition, the company’s third-quarter revenue was 44 cents per share, up 193% year-over-year. Revenue increased 338% to $ 301.2 million. This exceeded the estimated earnings per share of 39 cents with $ 306.5 million in revenue.

Digital Turbine connects wireless service providers, smartphone makers and publishers with app developers and advertisers. In addition, the company has expanded from mobile to Internet TV.

Most of the revenue comes from Digital Turbine’s “dynamic installer” for mobile apps. With the acquisition of MobilePosse for $ 66 million in February 2020, Digital Turbine has diversified into content delivery.

