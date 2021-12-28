Google Contest at K’taka HC for CCI Probes to Play Store Rules





Google filed a warrant petition with the Karnataka High Court on Monday, asking for more time to answer the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) questions regarding its playstore rules. The company also requested the court to suspend further proceedings related to the ADIF (Digital India Foundation Alliance) IR (provisional) application to the Commission and to allow the operation of the Impugned Order to be suspended.

In October, ADIF, a leading local startup, filed a petition with CCI for interim relief from Google’s new Play Store policy, which was due to take effect in March 2022. ADIF sought relief on the assumption that Google’s new policy would limit it. A specific category of apps that only use the Google Billing System (GBS) to accept payments. According to ADIF, this is a problem for app developers as GBS charges a 30% fee for all transactions on the Google Play store, while other payment processing systems charge a 2% fee. Will be.

Google’s premise, as stated in the petition, is that the Commission requires a complete imminent hearing of the ADIF IR application submitted to Google, despite the lack of urgency. It is an arbitrary pre-determination without analysis or application of the spirit of.

CCI has requested Google to submit a response by December 31, 2021.

In addition, Google has postponed the implementation of Play Store rules in India until October 31, 2022, so affected developers are now changing current business practices or paying additional fees. It claims that there is no need to do it. To clarify the billing on Google Play. As a result, ADIF IR applications lacked the urgent need for tentative remedies, a key technical emphasis.

The CCI of the order dated December 14, 2021 acknowledged that the plea filed by Google to dismiss the provisional relief application was completely misunderstood. Fair Trade regulators have said that postponing the deadline alone will not allow Google to file a provisional bailout application as an academic claim.

Google stated that the petitioner has filed a petition for this warrant for the Commission’s failure to comply with its legal definition and principles of natural justice. The committee has decided to hurry to proceed with the full submission of the ADIFIR application, even though there is no need to prosecute or pursue such an application, the company said. The seized order is whether the claimant’s substance is actually included in a very small percentage of Indian app developers / startups that may be affected by non-urgent measures that are sought to be suppressed. He added that he denied Google the right to make a decision (Google estimates it to be less than 1%).

“We have filed a warrant with the Karnataka High Court regarding CCI’s application for interim relief on the Google Play probe and aim to move forward in line with established due process principles. Respecting CCI’s investigation process, cooperative and supportive. We will continue to be constructively involved. For a fair investigation, Google said in a statement.

Google’s reluctance to comply with antitrust procedural requirements in a timely and proactive manner means that the company has announced a revision of their policy that it is making every effort for the benefit of the company. It is in conflict with the general attitude adopted. According to ADIF, India’s startup ecosystem and fair solution. Google added that it was in their own interest to adopt tactics and reluctance to delay information sharing.

