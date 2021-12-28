Pfizer executive Angela Fan says having a high growth mindset drives innovation.





In Equity Talk, Insider talked with Pfizer executive Angela Fan about her best leadership principles. Mr. Huang said the employee’s “high-growth mindset” contributed to Pfizer’s success. Executives refer to a groundbreaking study by Stanford University psychologist Carol Dweck. Something is being loaded while loading.

Containing the COVID-19 epidemic is arguably the most pressing task in the world today. More than 5.4 million people have died from the virus, including at least 818,00 Americans. There is an army of scientists, researchers, doctors, distributors, and business leaders working hard to find a pandemic solution. Angela Fan is one of them.

As Head of Biopharmacy at Pfizer, Fans oversees the company’s ambitious efforts related to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Her decision affects the lives of millions of people around the world, not just the 26,000 who report to her.

Executives are known for their business insight and ability to lead scientists to breakthrough research. Her leadership strategy is to drive innovation and risk taking. It revolves around fostering a “high-growth mindset,” she told insiders, referring to a groundbreaking psychological study by prominent Stanford University psychologist and researcher Carol Dweck. ..

“When I started the organization, I realized that bringing people in and building a great team was a way for us to do a great job,” fans told insiders in an equity talk. “It’s very important to have a high growth mindset.”

Fans, who drive the growth mindset, said innovation is born when teams are comfortable expressing bold and unique opinions and ideas. Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images

For Pfizer fans, having a high growth mindset is important to prepare for seemingly insurmountable problems, such as helping humans protect themselves from pandemics.

Psychologist Dweck said, “Growth Mindset,” based on a study she conducted on how people perceive hardships since the late 1980s and how that perception affects their success. And developed the terms “fixed mindset”. Dweck wrote in his 2007 book, Mindset, that the Growth Mindset is an idea that sees tasks as opportunities for learning and hard work. Conversely, fixed thinking shows that the struggle is a sign of failure or incompetence.

Dweck found that those who adopted a growth mindset that was open to learning and competitive with obstacles performed better in their work. Her work has shaped the leadership style of many CEOs, including Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

“Look at what happened in the last two years. It was totally unexpected that no one was exactly prepared for the pandemic,” said the fan. “When you think about solving a big problem with a clear and bold goal, it comes with some discomfort.”

Create a safe space for new ideas and unique ideas

How to deal with that discomfort will determine your success, fans said reflecting Dweck’s findings. Faced with pressure is an opportunity to take risks and foster bold thinking within the team, Huang added.

“To be useful and valuable to the world, we need to be vaccinated by October 2020, so let’s throw away all the paradigms and focus on our goals,” said a Pfizer executive. rice field. “At that time, you can really start with a blank slate and say,’What do we have to do to solve this problem?'” ”

Huang said leaders need to allow employees to “work themselves” in order to instill a growth mindset in their employees. In other words, employees must feel safe enough to bring their unique ideas and perspectives to the table.

To foster a sense of belonging at Pfizer, executives required in 2020 all leaders to speak with their direct reports on dealing with anti-racism and hatred. She then worked with other executives to establish clear diversity and inclusive goals within the department, including plans to guide and sponsor people of color. Allowing more people from different backgrounds to express their ideas leads to transformative products, she said.

“We must create a culture that accepts uncertainty and allows people to take risks carefully,” Fan said. “Then I think great things will happen because people can get all their work done.”

