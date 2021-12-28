Summary: The latest rumors about when to expect the new AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max are:





With the success of the AirPods line, it’s no wonder when Apple will release the new generation of AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Summarize the latest rumors when expecting a new version of each of these products and proceed below …

When will Apple launch AirPods Pro 2?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported new details on his next AirPods Pro model in his PowerOn newsletter. According to him, Apple plans to launch the AirPods Pro 2 next year with a new design and new fitness tracking capabilities.

“Apple is testing a new motion sensor for fitness, in addition to a new design with a shorter stern or no stern at all.”

This could make Apple’s next wireless earphones similar to Beats Studio Buds. For fitness sensors, the company’s research shows how to use AirPods to monitor your breathing rate.

In this study, researchers at Apple and Cornell used model-driven technology to estimate a person’s respiratory rate using short voice segments obtained after exercise in a healthy adult. Data were collected from 21 individuals using microphone-enabled close-range headphones before, during, and after strenuous exercise.

The study found that this voice was a viable signal for passively estimating respiratory rate and was a cost-effective method compared to traditional medical care.

Another expected change in the AirPods Pro in 2021 is the redesigned charging case. It is reported to be 46mm high and 54mm wide, while still 21mm thick. For comparison, the current AirPods Pro charging case is 45.2mm high and 60.6mm wide.

In a December report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed with Gourman that the new AirPods Pro with a significantly upgraded chip will be released in late 2022.

When will Apple launch the new AirPods Max?

For high-end AirPods Max models released by the end of 2020, Apple has no plans to release a second generation yet.

Users expect Apple to announce a new model as Apple released lossless quality support on Apple Music in June and AirPods Max technically can’t play at this quality over a wired connection. increase

The $ 549 AirPods Max is expected to stay the same for some time, but Gurman reported in May that Apple could only plan for new colors for the AirPods Max.

“Apple has recently caught up with the demand for this product and is currently not working on the second generation of AirPods Max, but is considering launching additional color variations in the future.”

With AirPods Max just one, it’s still unclear if the company will update these headphones. 9to5Mac Parker Ortolani recently created a second generation concept with USB-C + MagSafe charging, some water resistance, more colors and more. Click here for more information.

When will Apple launch AirPods 4?

Wow, are you already expecting AirPods 4? Apple just released the AirPods 3 in October and looks similar to the AirPods Pro, but without eartips.

These wireless earphones don’t have ANC or transparent mode, but the company says they have improved bass. There’s also a 6-hour battery on a single charge and a new MagSafe charging case. Apple also supported Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio with these buds.

It’s unclear when the company will release an AirPods follow-up, but you can read more about AirPods 3 here.

What are the AirPods waiting for Apple to introduce? Please let us know in the comments section below.

