Top Story 2021: COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Accelerates After Slow Start





Vaccine pop-up site held at Peconic Landing in February. (Credit: Tara Smith / File)

The COVID-19 vaccine, once a distant hope, became widespread in North Fork in 2021.

According to state data, many North Fork zip codes, including Laurel, Jamesport, New Suffolk, Aquebogue, and Fishers Island, have reached 100% vaccination, with other settlements just behind. Calverton had the lowest vaccination rate of any North Fork zip code as of December 15, at 67.7%.

Local medical facilities performed better than some other parts of the state, and most staff adhered to state-issued vaccine obligations in late September.

However, the gradual development of prioritizing New Yorkers based on risk is not always going well. In mid-January, about a month after the vaccine began to be distributed, a coalition of East End stakeholders gathered to call for improved availability of the vaccine on the two forks.

Our residents, especially the elderly, cannot expect to drive to places such as Brentwood, Jones Beach, Stoney Brook for more than an hour to get the vaccine. Beron. I submitted many places in the community to consider distributing the vaccine, but those suggestions were ignored.

Scott Russell, supervisor of South Soldtown, accused the state in a February press release of distributing seemingly random vaccines that lacked transparency. At the time, the public didn’t have to rely on rumors or scrutinize the Internet day or night to find opportunities, he said.

A riverside county-operated vaccination site was operated by mid-February, and a state-owned vaccination facility was opened in Southampton in mid-March. A local medical center also provided vaccinations.

Throughout the year, children were gradually included in the rollout. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine for age groups 5-11 in November. The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine to include the age group of 12 to 15 years on May 10. Data from ongoing clinical trials in children under the age of 4 are expected later this year or early 2022.

As new variants such as Omicron continue to spread towards the end of the year, healthcare professionals are urging people to sign up for booster shots.

