This google video-covering sadness and resilience-will bring tears to your eyes





2021 shared some similarities with 2020. This was a difficult year for the whole world.

But with some sadness that spilled over from 2020, we also saw resilience and hope.

Each year, Google highlights the top searches and search engines create videos that reflect some of those searches.

In addition to the voice and image of the video, it says:

This year, more than ever, the world has searched for:

How to heal

How to honor someone

Is there another blockade?

Mental health care methods

How to stay strong

When can I get the vaccine

How to improve resilience

How to make a comeback

How to be yourself

What is my purpose

How to move forward

Stop the hatred of Asians

How to use my voice

How to help our planet

How to help your community

When can i visit my family

How to have hope

Search for everyone who is fighting to come back stronger.

After living for the last two years, we all know what the hardships have been for so many people. You can feel it in this video.

Please see below.

Below are some of the top searches since 2021.

search

NBA

DMX

Gabby Petito

Kyle Rittenhouse

Brian Laundrie

top News

Mega Millions

AMC stock

Stimulation check

Georgia Senate Race

GME

Man

Kyle Rittenhouse

Tiger Woods

Alec Baldwin

Travis Scott

Simone Biles

actor

Alec Baldwin

Pete Davidson

Shailene Woodley

Gina Carano

Armie Hammer

athlete

Tiger Woods

Simone Biles

Henry Lux III

Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers

Celebrity

Kim and Kanye

Bill & Melinda Gates

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye and Jeffree Star

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

How to help others

How to help Afghan refugees

How to help Texas

How to support COVID in India

How to help a toddler with a cough

How to help raise a child

Meme

Bernie Sanders Mitten

hamster

Twist tea

Squid game

Seesh

movie

Black widow

Eternals

Halloween kill

Mortal Kombat

Dunes

Musicians and bands

Travis Scott

Morgan Wallen

Adele

Weekend

Dr. Dre

song

Driver’s License, Olivia Rodrigo

All to Well, Taylor Swift

Good 4U by Olivia Rodrigo

Wants and needs by Drake

Easy on Me, Adele

TV program

Squid game

Bridgerton

Wandavision

Ginny and Georgia

Cobra Kai

Sports team

Boston red sox

Los Angeles Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns

Atlanta Braves

