This google video-covering sadness and resilience-will bring tears to your eyes
2021 shared some similarities with 2020. This was a difficult year for the whole world.
But with some sadness that spilled over from 2020, we also saw resilience and hope.
Each year, Google highlights the top searches and search engines create videos that reflect some of those searches.
In addition to the voice and image of the video, it says:
This year, more than ever, the world has searched for:
How to heal
How to honor someone
Is there another blockade?
Mental health care methods
How to stay strong
When can I get the vaccine
How to improve resilience
How to make a comeback
How to be yourself
What is my purpose
How to move forward
Stop the hatred of Asians
How to use my voice
How to help our planet
How to help your community
When can i visit my family
How to have hope
Search for everyone who is fighting to come back stronger.
After living for the last two years, we all know what the hardships have been for so many people. You can feel it in this video.
Please see below.
Below are some of the top searches since 2021.
search
NBA
DMX
Gabby Petito
Kyle Rittenhouse
Brian Laundrie
top News
Mega Millions
AMC stock
Stimulation check
Georgia Senate Race
GME
Man
Kyle Rittenhouse
Tiger Woods
Alec Baldwin
Travis Scott
Simone Biles
actor
Alec Baldwin
Pete Davidson
Shailene Woodley
Gina Carano
Armie Hammer
athlete
Tiger Woods
Simone Biles
Henry Lux III
Odell Beckham Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
Celebrity
Kim and Kanye
Bill & Melinda Gates
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kanye and Jeffree Star
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal
How to help others
How to help Afghan refugees
How to help Texas
How to support COVID in India
How to help a toddler with a cough
How to help raise a child
Meme
Bernie Sanders Mitten
hamster
Twist tea
Squid game
Seesh
movie
Black widow
Eternals
Halloween kill
Mortal Kombat
Dunes
Musicians and bands
Travis Scott
Morgan Wallen
Adele
Weekend
Dr. Dre
song
Driver’s License, Olivia Rodrigo
All to Well, Taylor Swift
Good 4U by Olivia Rodrigo
Wants and needs by Drake
Easy on Me, Adele
TV program
Squid game
Bridgerton
Wandavision
Ginny and Georgia
Cobra Kai
Sports team
Boston red sox
Los Angeles Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns
Atlanta Braves
Click here or tap to see the complete search list.
