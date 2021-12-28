Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 X with triple rear camera are official. MIUI 13 debut





The Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X were launched at a press event in China on Tuesday, December 28th. The Xiaomi12 series has a hole punch display design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a triple rear camera, and 5G connectivity. Alongside the Xiaomi 12 series, a Chinese company has announced MIUI 13 as the latest custom ROM for smartphones and tablets. The new MIUI version is claimed to provide a better user experience than the MIUI 12.5 enhanced version. MIUI 13 brings three new privacy-focused features for users: facial recognition protection, privacy watermarks, and computer fraud protection. It also includes support for widgets that bring an iOS 15-like experience. Xiaomi also announced MIUI as a custom skin for smartwatches, smart home devices and TVs to be launched next year.

Price, stock status of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X

The price of Xiaomi 12 is set at RMB 3,699 (about 43,400 rupees) with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone offers an 8GB + 256GB model for RMB 3,999 and a top-end 12GB + 256GB option for RMB 4,399.

In contrast, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at RMB 4,699 (about 55,100 rupees) in the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone has an 8GB + 256GB model for RMB 4,999 (about RMB 58,600) and the finest 12GB + 256GB option for RMB 5,399 (about Rs 63,300).

The Xiaomi 12X is an 8GB + 128GB variant starting at RMB 3,199 (about Rs 37,500). The phone has an 8GB + 256GB model for RMB 3,499 and a 12GB + 256GB option for RMB 3,799.

In terms of availability, all three Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X phones will be available in China starting December 31st, with pre-sales starting Tuesday. Xiaomi has not yet provided details regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series in other markets, including India.

Xiaomi 12 specifications

The Xiaomi 12 runs on Android-based MIUI 13, with a 6.28-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection at the top, and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The display also has a peak brightness of 1,100 knits, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for Dolby Vision. Internally, the Xiaomi 12 has an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 12 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor that supports an f / 1.88 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. They are paired with a 5-megapixel macro shooter aimed at capturing small objects and subjects such as seeds and flowers. The rear camera setup is backed by a unique Cyber ​​Focus technology to enhance focus lock.

The Xiaomi 12 comes with a 32 megapixel self-camera sensor on the front. Supports Stagger HDR and artificial intelligence (AI) based beautification features.

In terms of storage, the Xiaomi 12 has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and USB Type-C ports. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and proximity sensors.

The Xiaomi 12 comes with Dolby Atmos support and is equipped with Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers. The phone also supports HiRes audio.

Xiaomi has a 4,500mAh battery on the Xiaomi 12 that supports 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. What’s more, the Xiaomi 12 measures 152.7×69.9×8.16mm and weighs 180 grams.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro runs on MIUI 13, features a 6.73-inch WQHD + (1,440×3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display, a peak brightness of 1,500 knits and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also has a touch sampling rate of 480Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also includes the Cold Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) backplane technology that Apple uses in its premium iPhone models. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features 6.73 inch WQHD + E5 AMOLED display Photo courtesy of: Xiaomi

As part of the photos and videos, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX707 sensor, an OIS-supported wide-angle f / 1.9 lens, and a 50-megapixel portrait sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. A 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor is also mounted on the front of the smartphone.

Xiaomi offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and USB Type-C ports.

When it comes to audio, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is equipped with a 4-unit speaker system that includes a dedicated tweeter to enhance the audio experience. The speaker system comes with Harman Kardon tuning.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro measures 163.6×74.6×8.16mm and weighs 205 grams.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

Xiaomi 12X is a fine-tuned version of Xiaomi 12. The smartphone has the same 6.28-inch display that you can use with a regular Xiaomi 12. It also has the same 4,500mAh battery as the same triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi12X is a fine-tuned version of Xiaomi12 Photo courtesy of: Xiaomi

The difference is that the Xiaomi 12X has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

MIUI 13 update roadmap

A stable version of MIUI 13 will be available in China on the Xiaomi 11 Pro, Xiaomi 11 and Xiaomi 11 Ultra by the end of January 2022. The new version will be pre-installed on Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X.

In addition to its deployment plans in China, Xiaomi has confirmed that global users will receive the MIUI 13 update from the first quarter of 2022. The first batch of models that receive updates includes Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi. 11X, Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite, and Redmi Note 10 JE are listed in the company’s global blog post.

In addition to MIUI 13, MIUI 13 Pad will be available on Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 by the end of January.

Functions of MIUI 13

MIUI 13 is designed as a state-of-the-art custom skin for Xiaomi smartphones and tablets. Proprietary software comes with support for rich widgets that users can place on their home screen and customize in different sizes, similar to widget support for iOS 15. There is also a new system font, Mi Sans, that is claimed to provide clean vision and comfort. Reading experience. In addition, MIUI 13 brings preloaded dynamic wallpapers and themes for enhanced personalization.

MIUI 13 supports a wealth of widgets Photo courtesy of: Xiaomi

In terms of performance, MIUI 13 is said to increase the overall liquidity of system apps by 20-26% and, for third-party apps, 15-52% more liquidity than the MIUI 12.5 enhanced version.

MIUI 13 is preloaded with enhanced privacy protection, which is claimed to provide system-level computer fraud alerts, block malicious app installations, and face verification protection. There is also a privacy watermark option that allows you to watermark the scanned document before sharing it. This will prevent the identity from being stolen, the company said.

Xiaomi has provided MI UI 13 with Mi Smart Hub to allow users to find nearby devices and seamlessly share and access content such as music, displays and apps across multiple devices with simple gestures. ..

In addition to MIUI 13 for smartphones, Xiaomi introduced the MIUI 13 pad for tablets at the event. The tablet version enhances multitasking through gesture support and an improved taskbar that can be viewed at any time regardless of the app running on the front end. The MIUI 13 Pad also allows users to hold down a corner of an app and drag it inward to open multiple apps on a single screen. Users can also drag and drop the app through the global taskbar to open it in a small window.

MIUI 13 pad is specially designed for tablets Photo courtesy of: Xiaomi

MIUI 13 Pad brings support for keyboard shortcuts to Xiaomi tablets. In addition, the new software includes the ability to sync clipboard data between MIUI 13 and MIUI 13 Pad devices, as well as how to sync clipboard data between iPhone and Mac or iPad.

Xiaomi has also launched MIUI Watch, MIUI Home, and MIUI TV as new operating system versions for smartwatches, smart home devices, and smart TVs, respectively. The purpose of introducing new software is to provide a seamless and natural flow of content across devices.

According to Xiaomi, the new experience comes from the integrated software division, which has more than 3,000 engineers.

Details on when MIUI Watch, MIUI Home, and MIUI TV will be available to end users have not yet been announced.

