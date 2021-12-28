How to rename in Google Meet





In this pandemic world, Google Meet has become our go-to video conferencing platform. It allows you to make a call right away, and your friends, family, or colleagues can join in seconds by clicking a single link.

But what about anyone who wants to make their Google Meet account a little more personal?

For browser or desktop:

To change the name in Google Meet, just change the name in your Google account. It can be accessed from anywhere, desktop or mobile. This option is available in all Google apps, from Gmail to photos, or directly from Google settings.

Go to your Google account page and sign in to your account if needed.

From the vertical menu on the left[個人情報]Choose. If you are using a mobile browser, this is in the horizontal menu at the top of the page.

[名前]With, select the arrow pointing to the right.

Enter a new name and / or name in the fields that appear.

If you are using an Android mobile device:

Instead of using a mobile browser, you can access the settings on your Android smartphone or tablet to rename Google Meet. Open the device settings app (blue gear icon).Scroll down[Google]Tap.[Googleアカウントの管理]Tap. Personal information from the horizontal menu below your profile picture and name. Tap the name below the basic information section. Enter the desired first name and / or last name in the fields displayed.

