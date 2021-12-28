Google Ads Past Violations Ad Status





Shaun Elley posted a screenshot on Twitter of one of the Google Ads ads showing the status of “Eligible (Restricted) Policy (Past Violations)”. This seems to mean that the old ad was disapproved due to a past breach, but now that ad is disapproved because Google later decided not to disapprove that type of ad. died.

The screenshot is below.

Google simply doesn’t want ads to be turned on completely, as past ads that were previously disapproved may not be expected to be activated and use the budget. Therefore, Google limits the amount that can be displayed and notifies the console about this.

Here’s how Google defines past violations: “Google continuously re-examines ads to ensure they comply with the policy. During the standard re-examination process, the system may identify disapproved ads that no longer violate the policy. Yes. If Google’s enforcement system determines that the policy no longer applies after a long period of time, the ad will remain disapproved and may be classified as a past breach. To prevent unintended spending. Please enable advertising. Follow the steps below. “

How can I completely reactivate these ads?

How to appeal your policy decisions from a table of ads and extensions:

Select the ad you want to start serving.From the menu at the top[編集]Choose.[アピール]Click. If any of the selected ads aren’t targeted, you’ll see a message telling you which ads aren’t targeted.[アピールする理由]and,[ポリシーに準拠するために変更を加えました]Choose.[以下をアピールする]Then select the ad you want to appeal to.[送信]Click.

Of advertising[ステータス]How to appeal policy decisions from columns:

Of the advertisement to start delivery[ステータス]In the column, hover over the ad status and[アピール]Click.[アピールする理由]and,[ポリシーに準拠するために変更を加えました]Choose.[以下をアピールする]Then select the ad you want to appeal to.[送信]Click.

This is an advertising status that many people don’t see every day.

I’ve never seen either

December 23, 2021

I’ve never seen this before. Does it look like an inverse logic?

December 23, 2021

It’s a bad way to handle it by google tbh

December 24, 2021

