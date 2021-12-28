Google will cripple OnHub routers from next year





From the department that buys what you don’t own

We have long written about how you don’t really own what you buy in modern times. Books, games and other entertainment may stop working with dimes due to DRM instability. You may suddenly notice that the game console you purchased has fewer functions. To make matters worse, the hardware you buy with the idea of ​​owning it for 10 years can be nothing more than an expensive bricklayer.

However, in many cases, products that should work for years will be left with hardware that gradually ceases to be supported and gradually becomes less useful. I recently saw this when Sonos bricked a speaker that was still working (and expensive). This phenomenon reappeared this week when Google announced that the OnHub router launched in 2015 will no longer be supported next year. These products technically act as basic routers, but security updates disappear and many of the cloud-based and advanced features are removed from the device.

To be clear, this is not the end of the global type of scandal. Google is offering a new Google router to OnHub owners at a 40% discount (which will follow the same fate in the next few years). The hub also had some early performance issues and was quickly replaced by Google WiFi (now Nest) products in the Google lineup a year after its launch. But downgrading is still part of a nasty change, and once companies hype all kinds of cloud-based features at launch and don’t have to pay to support their products, they gradually move on. Remove.

“Google’s ability to turn off most of its features with a aging but fully functional router is a drawback of network hardware that requires you to sign up for an account or manage it using an app. Going in this direction, products such as Asus, Netgear, and Linksys have at least some web management interface, so even if these companies discontinue support or no longer exist. , You can continue to handle basic configuration tasks. ”

Not only is it annoying, but it’s obviously not great for an environment where you routinely dispose of a fully functional kit. This may not be a problem for technically sophisticated users who are aware of these trends, but Luddite had little understanding of how older routers would work in the first place. It’s a lot more headache for me-and now I have to suddenly navigate the fact that completely good hardware isn’t working remotely.

Filed: Lifespan, iot, onhub, onhub router, ownership, smart device company: google

