NJEDA Starts Applying for $ 2 Million Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant





Grant will support the development of an event on December 28, 2021 that will showcase the state’s creative and innovative ecosystem.

The New Jersey Department of Economic Development (NJEDA) has begun accepting applications for the NJ Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant. This competitive grant will provide $ 2 million to commercial and non-profit organizations to support the organization and execution of the 2022 Arts and Innovation Festival. The application can be found at https://www.njeda.com/arts-and-Innovation-Festival-Challenge /.

From Edison and Sinatra to Bon Jovi and Queen Latifah, New Jersey has a long and rich history rooted in art and innovation. Based on that legacy, NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan is pleased to partner with Governor Phil Murphy to provide $ 2 million in seed funding for the first NJ Arts and Innovation Festival. Convening artists, musicians and innovators in the tech space is central to achieving Governor Murphy’s vision of positioning New Jersey as a hub where top talent from all industries can live, work and play. The NJ Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant introduces New Jersey’s creative culture and promotes events that attract visitors, new businesses and the best talent to our state.

The NJ Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant will support up to $ 2 million in operating costs related to festival management, production and promotion, incorporating live music and art, technology demonstrations and panel discussions with the innovation economy. We will award one grant. Leaders, and other activities related to the creative economic and innovation ecosystem. The NJEDA Board approved the creation of this grant at its December 2021 Board meeting. The application deadline is January 21, 2022, 5 pm EST.

When it comes to economic growth, innovation and creativity are both sides of the same coin, said Allison Tratner, Managing Director of the New Jersey State Arts Council. Other industries that not only build a more unique and vibrant community, but also drive long-term economic growth by supporting creators and spotlighting the diverse arts and cultural industries of prosperous New Jersey. Attract top talent and companies.

The NJ Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant will bring attention and resources to the New Jersey creative community and provide the necessary funding to quickly begin planning a world-class festival that sets the stage for long-term growth.

Challenge grants are open to companies and nonprofits with proven experience in hosting events of similar scope and size.

Applicants for the NJ Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Registered to do business in New Jersey or have a valid NJ Charity Registration. Solid experience in planning and running at least one event with over 5,000 participants over the last seven years. Applicants can add strategic partners whose experience, knowledge, skills and abilities can be beneficial to the production, management and / or marketing of the festival. Applicants must include a community participation program that focuses on funding, diversity and inclusiveness, security and transportation planning, and host community participation. Applicants must have a good relationship with the New Jersey Ministry of Labor.

Applicants also outline a vision statement outlining how the festival can help New Jersey grow as an art and innovation company, the best live / work / play destination for talent and tourism, and the gap between. You need to provide a funding plan to fill in the Challenge Grants and the $ 2 million provided by the festival’s total budget.

For more information on the NJ Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grants, please visit https://www.njeda.com/arts-and-innovation-festival-challenge/.

