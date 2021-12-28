Tumblr overboards censorship tags on iOS to comply with Apple’s guidelines





The Tumblrs iOS app update will censor a long list of tags to comply with Apple’s strict safety guidelines. The platform describes the ability of changing iOS users to access sensitive content, impacts and flags the experience of searching content and scrolling the “Stuff for You” and “Following” sections of the dashboard. It can even prevent access to. Tumblr has stated that it needs to extend the definition of sensitive content that remains available within the Apple App Store, and Tumblr seems to have extended it considerably.

Tags allow you to search for posts on Tumblr. Posts with censored tags will not appear on the user dashboard. It also does not appear on the platform search page. Twitter threads have focused on some of the absurd tags that have been excluded on iOS, such as sending tags.

What’s interesting, though, is that Tumblr automatically applies that tag when a post is submitted and published to a blog on the platform. As shown in the post by one Tumblr user, the iOS user who received the post to the blog will not even be able to view the blog because the post tag has already been added.

But the other is that TUMBLR will add that tag automatically.

Another Tumblr user (appropriate name is bannedtags) keeps track of all blocked tags in Google Docs. Users should be aware that most of these tags are banned on iOS, not all devices, and the tags listed are subject to change. Some of the banned tags are blatantly related to sexual, violent, or harmful content, while others do not appear to be on the list.

For example, girls, sadly, and strangely, Shadowhunters show actor Alec Lightwood was banned (because even Tumblr can’t handle those eyes). Single fathers, single parents, single parents, suicide prevention, and testicular cancer are also included in the list and can harm anyone seeking help in any of these areas.

To make things even stranger, Tumblr has blacklisted some tags that basically act as implicit social queues on the site. Me and my face are blocked. Both are tags that bloggers use to label selfies (oh, did you forget that selfies are also banned?). The platform also appears to block queues. This tag typically applies to queued posts and informs followers that they may not be currently online.

We understand that these tweaks affect how users access potentially sensitive content.

Tumblr began to run into problems with Apple in 2018 when the app was unexpectedly removed from the App Store after child pornography was found on the platform. As a result, Tumblr has completely banned adult content. This is a major change from the platform’s previous laissez-faire policy on NSFW postings. When Tumblr first implemented the changes, innocent posts were often flagged with explicit content and seemed to repeat history, but in a different way.

Tumblr says it’s working on additional features for a less restrictive iOS app experience, but there’s no information on when and how this will be implemented. Users of Android or browser-based versions of the site will not be affected by this change. It’s unclear why Tumblr banned so many tags, or whether Apple was involved in any way. Verge contacted Apple for comment, but didn’t get an immediate reply.

