How to change the background and apply visual effects in Google Meet





When using Google Meet, you can now blur backgrounds or replace them with images, immersive backgrounds, or videos to limit distractions and make video calls more enjoyable. I did. You can use styles to customize your video by adding different lights, color filters, and stylized backgrounds.

The availability of styles and backgrounds depends on the client type, account type, and Google Workspace admin settings.

To use background and effect changes on Android devices, you must use an Android version P or later device. For Apple devices, it must be iPhone 8 or later, iPad 5th generation or later, or iOS 12 or later

Change background before video hangouts

Open the Meet app and select a meeting.At the bottom of the self-view before joining[効果]Tap. To blur the background a little,[少しぼかす]Tap. To completely blur the background,[背景をぼかす]Tap. Tap the background to add an addition. To select a pre-uploaded background, tap the background you want to use.At the bottom to choose a style[スタイル]>[使用するスタイル]Tap.To select a filter, at the bottom[フィルター]>[使用するフィルター]Tap. To remove the effect[効果なし]Tap or tap. When you’re done[完了]Tap.[参加]Tap.

Change the background during a video call

In self-view[効果]Tap. To blur the background a little,[少しぼかす]Tap. To completely blur the background,[背景をぼかす]Tap. To upload your own background[追加]Tap. To select a pre-uploaded background[背景]Tap.At the bottom to choose the style you want to use[スタイル]>[使用するスタイル]Tap.To select a filter, at the bottom[フィルター]>[使用するフィルター]Tap. When you’re done[閉じる]Tap. ..

Background effects can increase battery usage. If the battery is low, we recommend turning off the effect. Some backgrounds and effects may not be visible to other participants because the video may be cropped to show other participants.

Note that immersive backgrounds can only be used with Meet on your computer.

