Supported by growth, Miami’s technology leadership looks to fairness and rising sea levels





Miami’s technology and financial sector is booming. Today, urban technical leaders are taking advantage of their growth to tackle the pressing challenges of the region, from rising sea levels and rising housing costs to inequality in access and opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses. I want to go.

How can I help Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for more than a year after becoming famous? Tweets have attracted public attention from the increasingly linked technology and financial sector. South Florida is thriving with activity and growth.

According to an analysis by the Computing Technology Industry Association of Labor Insights Data, the number of technical job posts in the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties of the Greater Miami area has skyrocketed, far ahead of other major metropolitan areas. increase.

Venture capital dollars in the Miami metropolitan area are 22 as big money companies such as Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Softbank and Tiger Global attract investors and become the ninth in total investment, according to business analysis firm CB Insights. Increased by%.

Combined with Miami’s cryptocurrency policy, such as the home of MiamiCoin, the first municipal cryptocurrency, its potential Suarez is likened to the potential of a newly mined oil well, and the city Saif Ishoof, Senior Innovation and Technology Advisor at Suarez, has succeeded in becoming the capital of high-tech beacons and the so-called capital.

To maintain momentum, Ishoof said Miami needs to ensure a sense of accessibility between technology organizations, local talents and local opportunities, which together enable future expansion. Said you need to.

That’s where initiatives like the Venture Miami Opportunity Program come into play. The four-month-old program, funded by a $ 150,000 JP Morgan Chase grant, is a partnership with Florida International University. The program is led by Kenasha Paul, the founder of the Black Professionals Network.

Its goal is to support a cohort of colored female founders, increase recurring annual revenues, and potentially access millions of dollars of capital to grow their business through intensive management and leadership training. Is to do.

As we would like to say at Venture Miami, diversity, fairness and inclusiveness in Miami are the core competitive advantages of our region, said Ishoof, vice president of the FIUs Office of Engagement. But it requires intentionality.

Ishoof believes that Miami can leverage technology to address the next public health crisis and lead Magic City to tackle the front-line problem of climate change.

That would require new and ongoing investment in local academic institutions, he said.

He said our institution will graduate from a record number of interdisciplinary engineers prepared to tackle future challenges and build their own enterprise. We also believe that this move will expand our local minority-owned ventures by intentionally continuing to focus on becoming the world’s most diverse and comprehensive technology hub.

Suarez commanded Ishoof in February to launch Venture Miami. Since then, Ishoof has said that he has formed a team of truly the best and extraordinary professionals in our community in understanding how to help funders, founders, job seekers and businesses.

The group, which is full of projects, is preparing to unleash the power of Web3 and take Miami to the next level, Ishoof said.

Web3, also known as Web 3.0, is a new conceptualized Internet that incorporates key aspects of cryptocurrencies such as decentralization and blockchain technology. Proponents devised in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood said that Web3 could overturn the current Internet model, which has been around for nearly 20 years, and steal content and information management from a few big tech companies. I’m thinking.

The city also uses MiamiCoin to fund free or affordable workforce development programs such as FIU’s Urban Potential Laboratories for medical, trade, logistics, and higher-paying work and growth potential. We will help train locals in their other industries.

And next year, more to tackle the everyday challenges facing the people of Miami, create and take advantage of these new opportunities in Miami, stay in Miami, and keep the door to inbound capital open. I was planning to prepare the locals in Miami.

Over the last two years, numerous technology and financial companies have opened new offices and headquarters in South Florida, or have significantly expanded their footprint in the region. Among them are cryptocurrencies, blockchain and non-fungible token companies Glozal, Orca Capital, BlockTower Capital, Blockchain.com, Compass Mining, Bit Digital and Okcoin. Venture capital and private equity firm Thomas Bravo, Founders Fund, Atomic, Rune Advisor, Apollo Global Management. Fintech companies Milo, Legend Advance, Majority, OKY. Hedge Funds D1 Capital Partners, Schonfeld, Point72 and Moore Capital Management; Technical Consultants Slalom, Nuclear Research, Amber Data. Augmented reality and virtual reality enterprises Red 6 and Aexlab. Technology company Microsoft and Pipe. The e-commerce business Loupe and Shyft Moving. Health Tech companies Papa Health, Olios Health, BraveHeart Wireless; Wealth Manager Silicon Valley Bank and HPS Partners. Music streamers such as Unitea and Spotify. Others include Motorsport Network, REEF, Matrix Renewables, Axela Technologies, EveryMundo, Shiftpixy, Uber, Kaseya and Blackstone Group.

Francis Suarez was open to ideas and it was a real dialogue, said among serial entrepreneur and investor Jack Abraham, founder and CEO of investment fund Atomic, and many other companies.

In May, the Atomic and Founders Fund signed a long-term lease for Winwood’s office space, one of the city’s most popular regions and where Abraham believes to be the center of Miami’s tech community. Did.

Asked about Miami’s local tech talent pool, Abraham said the city still had room to cover before competing with Silicon Valley.

He said that with very cutting-edge artificial intelligence or modern data science, it may be necessary to find that talent in a particular region of the (San Francisco) Bay Area or in other parts of the country. But mainly, I think there is a great talent base to draw from here.

