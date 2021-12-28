Amazons Echo devices will continue to be available at Black Friday pricing





Many Alexa-powered Amazon Echo speakers and displays are still enjoying Black Friday discounts. One of the most attractive deals is the Amazon Echo Show 5 display. This is usually $ 84.99, but you can buy it on Amazon and Best Buy for $ 44.99. This smart display is ideal for nightstands and kitchen counters as it can handle alarm clocks, recipes and entertainment missions. While sharing many features with Echo speakers, the Echo Show display has more features such as streaming video from Prime Video and Netflix, viewing forecasts, and displaying the agenda for the day. In addition, the built-in camera allows you to video chat with family and friends. Read our review.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation)

We consider the 2nd Generation Echo Show 5 to be one of the best smart displays you can buy. The perfect smart display for your nightstand, you can use your voice to set alarms, play music, and get weather forecasts. When the alarm goes off, you can snooze by simply tapping the top of the Echo Show 5.

You can also find the latest version of Amazon Echo with upgraded speakers (as you can see in the spherical design) on Amazon and Best Buy for just $ 59.99. This is a $ 40 discount from the regular price. This model offers only more iterative upgrades than its predecessor, but Dan Seifert, who reviewed this latest model’s Echo, praised the sound quality and attentive mics.

Amazon Echo (4th generation)

Echo’s latest model chooses a spherical build and better sound while maintaining a friendly price.

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones are currently discounted to $ 129.99, the cheapest price ever on Amazon and Best Buy. At launch, these earphones were priced at $ 228.99. The XM3 may not share the same features as the new XM4, but a review by Chris Welch proves that there are several reasons to invest in a pair, including excellent sound quality and noise canceling, and long battery life. I am. However, consider whether the large case suits your taste.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Originally released in 2018, the WF-1000XM3 competes with competitors in terms of battery life and sound quality, even if it doesn’t have the capabilities of its successor.

The Samsungs 8.7 inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablet is currently available at Best Buy at the lowest price. The base model with 32GB of storage has been reduced to $ 120, a $ 40 reduction from the regular price. The model, which doubles the storage to 64GB, is $ 70 off and is available for $ 130 for an additional $ 10. This discount applies to both dark gray and silver colorways for those who care. Also note that Best Buy, when purchased with a tablet, offers 20% off eligible accessories, further saving on screen protectors, cases and more.

Both tablets have a 1340 x 800 resolution display and are powered by Android 11 OS. Also, while camera quality and performance aren’t award-winning, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite seems to have improved overall build quality and functionality compared to other budget-friendly tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Light

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a vibrant and colorful display, decent speakers, and solid build quality. This tablet is an affordable, entertainment-friendly tertiary device.

Corsair offers a pair of flagship keyboards, the K100 and K95 RGB Platinum XT, at a discounted price on Amazon and Best Buy. The Corsairs K100 is currently discounted to $ 189.99 on the official Amazon and Corsair websites, a $ 40 discount from the regular suggested retail price. This full-size keyboard is very similar to the Corsair K95, but also includes a multifunction scroll wheel that you can use to quickly switch between applications and zoom in and out on windows. Please note that this discount is only available for versions with the Cherry MX Speed ​​keyswitch.

Corsair’s previous flagship keyboard, the K95 RGB Platinum XT, has upgraded the original K95 with a PBT keycap and integrated it with Elgato StreamDeck hardware. Models typically priced at $ 200 and with a Cherry MX Speed ​​switch are discounted to $ 149.99 on Amazon and Best Buy. There are other models available with Cherry Blue and Brown switches available, but they do not currently share the same discount. In addition to key-by-key RGB lighting, the K95 has many bells and whistles needed for a full-size keyboard, including dedicated media playback and macro keys.

Logitech offers gaming accessories by offering peripherals in a variety of ridiculous color combinations. Today, the Logitech G435 headset is available for $ 59.99 in three colorways: Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Amazon, a $ 20 discount from the regular price. To keep your deal loose, buy this headset from Amazon and you’ll also get a free in-game weapon skin for Battlefield 2042.

You can always go in black, but this universally compatible headset also has a light blue accented white and a vibrant pink and blue combo. The G435 lasts up to 18 hours between charges and can be paired with your device via Bluetooth or the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle. This model is currently our top pick if you are looking for a wireless gaming headset.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed

The Logitechs G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset. Compatible with PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music and answer calls during the game.

Finally, there is an announcement of a friendly public service for taking advantage of the Steam Winter Sale until January 5th. The Epic Games Store has a lot of really cheap titles, as all current users are given an additional $ 10 coupon, but there are some Steam-only games worth checking out. For example, the entire Sims 4 and Planet Zoo extension libraries are on sale. Other limited edition Steam products include Forza Horizon 5 for $ 53.99, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $ 29.99, and Titanfall 2 for $ 4.79. If you’re considering which games are worth your time this year, check out our guide to the best games for your new gaming PC.

Steam winter sale

The Winter Sale on the Steam Store will run until January 5th, offering unusual discounts on games not available on other platforms.

