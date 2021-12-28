China pursues technological “independence” and fuels global unrest





Beijing (AP) —To make China a self-sustaining “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is urging the world’s largest e-commerce company to undertake the tricky and expensive business of designing its own processor chips. increase. Alibaba Group has done it before.

Three years ago, the chip unit T-Head announced in October the Yitian 710 for Alibaba’s third processor, Alibaba’s cloud computing business. Alibaba has stated that it has no plans to sell the chips to outsiders at this time.

Other rookie chip developers, including game and social media giant Tencent and smartphone brand Xiaomi, have official plans to create computing, clean energy and other technologies that can build China’s wealth and global influence. Promises billions of dollars along.

Processor chips are playing an increasingly important role in everything from smartphones and automobiles to medical devices and home appliances. The pandemic shortage of coronavirus has disrupted global manufacturing and increased supply concerns.

Chips are a top priority for the ruling Communist Marathon campaign to end China’s reliance on technology from other suppliers that the United States, Japan, and Beijing consider to be potential economic and strategic rivals. If it succeeds, business and political leaders warn that it may delay innovation, disrupt world trade and make the world poorer.

“Independence is the foundation of the Chinese state,” President Xi Jinping said in a speech released in March. He called for China to become a “technological superpower” to protect “national economic security.”

“We must strive to be the world’s leading scientific center and a highland of innovation,” says Xi.

Beijing may be chasing costly disappointment. Even with huge public investments, businessmen and analysts say that chip makers and other companies will struggle to compete when they move away from global suppliers of advanced components and technologies. This is a goal not pursued by other countries.

Peter Hanbury, who follows the Bain & Company industry, said:

The Beijing campaign raises tensions between Washington and Europe, which see China as a strategic competitor and complain about stealing technology. They limit access to the tools needed to improve the industry.

If the world is separated or divided into incompatible standards and product markets, US or European parts may not work on Chinese computers and automobiles. Smartphone makers with a single major global operating system and two network standards may need to create their own versions for different markets. It can delay development.

Washington and Beijing need to “avoid the separation of the world,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in September.

The factory in China assembles smartphones and tablet computers around the world, but requires components from the US, Europe, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Chips was China’s largest import value after crude oil last year, exceeding $ 300 billion.

After China’s first global technology brand, Huawei Technologies Ltd., lost access to US chips and other technologies in 2018 due to White House sanctions, the official urgency for it has increased.

This undermines the ambitions of telecommunications equipment manufacturers to become leaders in next-generation smartphones. U.S. officials say Huawei is a security risk and may help Chinese espionage.

According to industry analysts, Huawei and some Chinese rivals can design “state-of-the-art” logic chips for smartphones, including Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics in South Korea, and Britain’s Arm Ltd. Is almost comparable to.

However, when it comes to making them, foundries such as Shanghai’s state-owned SMIC are TSMC and Apple Inc. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, which manufactures chips for and other global brands. We are up to 10 years behind industry leaders such as.

Even companies like Alibaba that can design chips will need Taiwanese and other foreign foundries to make chips. Alibaba’s Yitian 710 requires precision that cannot be achieved at a foundry in China. The company did not say which foreign producer to use.

“My country is still facing a big gap in chip technology,” said Liu Chuntian, an industry analyst at Zero Power Intelligence Group.

China accounts for 23% of the world’s chip production capacity, but only 7.6% of sales.

Packing millions of transistors into a fingernail-sized silicon sliver requires about 1,500 steps, microscopic accuracy, and esoteric technology owned by the United States, Europe, Japan, and a few other suppliers. is.

They include KLA Corp. in California for ultra-precision measurements and Japanese TEL for machines that apply coatings with a thickness of several molecules. Many are covered by the limitations of “dual-use” technology that can be used with weapons.

In this year’s report, the Semiconductor Industry Association said China is “significantly behind” in tools, materials and production technology.

Washington and Europe are blocking access to cutting-edge tools that Chinese chipmakers need to rival world leaders in accuracy and efficiency because of security concerns.

Without them, China would be even behind, Bain’s Hanbury said.

“The TSMC horses are sprinting and the Chinese horses are stopped,” he said. “They can’t move forward.”

Washington increased pressure on Huawei last year by banning GlobalFoundries from manufacturing chips using US technology. US vendors can sell chips to companies, but not to next-generation “5G” smartphones.

The European Union said it would consider foreign investment in response to complaints that China is eroding Europe’s technology leadership by buying important assets such as German robot maker KUKA.

Alibaba’s Yitian 710 is based on the architecture of the British arm, emphasizing the lasting need for China’s foreign know-how. Alibaba said it will continue to work closely with long-time foreign suppliers Intel, Arm, Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices and Inc.

The first T-Head chip, the Hanguang 800, was announced in 2019 for artificial intelligence. The second Xuan Tie 910 is for self-driving cars and other features.

In November, Tencent Holding, the operator of WeChat messaging services, announced the first three chips for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and video.

Beijing says it will spend $ 150 billion on the development of the chip industry between 2014 and 2030, but it is still only a fraction of the amount invested by world leaders. TSMC will spend $ 100 billion on research and manufacturing over the next three years.

China wants to buy experience by hiring engineers from TSMC and other Taiwanese producers. Taiwan, which claims Beijing is part of its territory and threatens to attack, responded by imposing a curb on job ads.

Beijing encourages smartphones and other makers to use suppliers in China, even at high costs, but authorities deny that China wants to move away from the world’s industry. doing.

“We will never go back to history in search of separation,” Nishi said in a videolink speech to the Asia-Pacific Leaders’ Conference in Malaysia in November.

A recent conflict is photolithography, which uses ultraviolet light to etch circuits into silicon on a scale measured at nanometers or billions of meters.

The leader is ASML in the Netherlands, which manufactures machines that can etch transistors only 5 nanometers apart. It will pack 2 million into a 1 cm wide space.

China’s SMIC is about one-third accurate at 14 nanometers. TSMC in Taiwan is preparing to increase the accuracy to 2 nanometers.

SMIC wants to buy and upgrade ASML’s latest machine, but the Dutch government has not yet agreed.

“We wait for their decision,” ASML spokeswoman Monica Mors said in an email.

Contributed by Beijing AP researcher Yu Bing and UN AP writer Edith M. Lederer.

