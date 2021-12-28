Google Pixel 7: Expectations for the next Tensor flagship





Google Pixel 7: 2022 is almost certain to bring the new Google Pixel 7 smartphone. After the Pixel 6 revolution, we look forward to a modest Pixel 7 update.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have made the biggest change in the history of the series. A new Google Tensor processor that promises significant advances in all-new premium design, camera additions, and machine learning.

Out-of-the-box Android 12, a clean experience without annoying UI interference, and access to quick updates make the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro closer to a complete package, making it one of the best Android smartphones on the market.

But they are not perfect. Google has plenty of room for improvement on both phones and hopes that Pixel 7 will be included as part of what is expected of Google in 2022.

Google Pixel 7 design and screen

Redesigning the Google Pixel 7 may be an improvement, not a reinvention. Google changed the tack and became bold with the Pixel 6, far from previous iterations, and we don’t expect the company to retreat from it. The camera bar on the back of the cell phone can have a distinctive look over time.

However, reviewers for both the Pixel 6 and its corresponding Pro commented that they decided to use a glossy glass finish on the back. The Pixel 6 Pro was like “trying to type a soap stick with a sweaty hand,” but the tester commented that the Pixel 6 detected all fingerprints. Perhaps Google will fix this in Pixel 7.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and I imagine Google will maintain this format in the 2022s Pixel 7 series. Both phones are great options for gamers, as only the Pro version offers a variable refresh rate of 120Hz and you can expect Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro parity.

So far, there have been no credible rumors about how Google approaches design and screens.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

Google was very excited about the new Tensor chipset that debuted in the Pixel 6 series. So far, so good. For example, it surpassed the Snapdragon 888 in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. I’m still not sure if I can beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

However, Google isn’t particularly keen on benchmarking. I would like to talk about AI and machine learning capabilities that enhance (and enhance) image processing, real-time translation, and more.

Then, of course, get the 2nd generation system-on-chip of the Pixel 7 series. In October 2021, 9to5Google found evidence that a second-generation Tensor chip was already under development.

After investigating the apps included in Google Pixel 6, the APK Insight team found a reference to the new Pixel-related code name, Cloudripper. Cloudripper believes it’s not the codename for next year’s Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, but the name of the baseboard or developer board that shares the same hardware with the two phones. A similar codename appeared earlier this year, using sliders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

9to5Google

Another area to improve is battery life. In the Pixel 6 Pro review, the output from the 5003mAh battery is called “ordinary.” Perhaps further optimization of the chipset, rather than the presence of larger cells, could fix it. Given that the maximum storage option is 256GB (no microSD expansion option), we also want Google to launch a 1TB option for power users.

Google Pixel 7 camera

Google’s computational photography skills have proven to be a great alternative to state-of-the-art camera hardware throughout the life of the Pixel series, but the company has taken a step further with the Pixel 6 series.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer a 50-megapixel main wide sensor (1.2 pixels, f / 1.85, 1/13 inch sensor) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view. Pro has added a third sensor. 48 megapixel (f / 3.5) telephoto with 4x optical zoom and 20x super resolution zoom.

Again, Google may maintain this setting in the Pixel 7 range, but it may be possible to use a telephoto lens on the base model as well.

However, new camera features may be provided by software and algorithm enhancements. For example, with the launch of the Pixel 6, Google has features such as Real Tone, which promises more accurate reproduction of skin tones, Motion Mode, which is designed to support action shots, and Magic Eraser, which enables unwanted elements of shots. Focused on. It can be easily removed.

Google Pixel 7 pricing and availability

When it comes to the flagship model, Google can trust it regarding its release date. As such, Wed highly expects Pixel 7 to arrive in late October 2022 as the first device to run Android 13. Water expects Google to keep the start 599/699 price on both phones.

