Children’s Mercy Uses Big Data, Digital Innovation to Improve Diabetes Care





Kansas City’s healthcare system has launched an innovative partnership that uses predictive analytics and digital technology to create new care management programs for young adults with diabetes.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City has launched a new program that uses predictive analytics and digital health technology to help young people with diabetes manage their health and address their concerns before they become serious.

This program, called the Rising T1DE Alliance, brings together clinicians, patients, caregivers, and researchers to leverage the data collected through their medical experience and use it to predict and improve health outcomes.

“It’s great to predict results through analysis, but after all, we still have to do something,” said Mark Clements, MD, PhD, and Rick and, a pediatric endocrinologist and professor of pediatrics. Cathy Baier Family Endowed Chairman of Endocrinology of the Health System.

Leona M. And Harry B. With a $ 8.5 million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, the program seeks to improve care management through simple, personalized procedures. The alliance chooses outcomes such as lower A1C levels, reduced insulin usage, and even weight loss, and uses technology to create models to reach those outcomes. This model, called Change Package +, contains guidance on how to predict outcomes, collect and track data, and make changes to improve performance.

According to Clements, the intervention is designed to be simple and targeted, allowing clinicians to break away from the idea that trials and pilot projects need to be conducted before new ideas can be used. It also leverages the latest digital health technology to enable patients to actively participate in the process, not just subjects. It is also designed to bring health care closer to the patient from the clinic or clinic.

“People with diabetes know what’s best for them, so we clinicians should listen to them more,” he says.

The program addresses type 1 diabetes, which affects approximately 1.6 million Americans, including approximately 200,000 under the age of 20. These numbers are steadily increasing and are projected to hit 5 million Americans and 600,000 young people by 2050. The costs associated with treating diabetes are also increasing, with the American Diabetes Association estimating $ 16 billion annually.

All that attention has also spurred innovation, especially in digital health. Wireless devices can now measure blood glucose on demand, send that data to wearable or smartphone apps, and then send it to caregivers. The device can also store, measure, and even manage insulin manually or via digital commands. Telemedicine platforms, on the other hand, allow diabetics to access resources and connect with caregivers at any time.

That’s where the Rising T1DE Alliance comes in.

“Type 1 diabetes is a 24/7 life for patients and their families,” said Dr. Leonard D’Avolio, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and CEO of digital health company Cyft, in a November 2021 report. rice field. A release announcing a new program. “This is one of the few illnesses that requires patients to self-administer potentially fatal drugs daily, but if you’re lucky, most patients talk to your clinician once every three months. It’s a great opportunity to leverage the data. To better support patients and their families. “

The program uses Cyft’s predictive analytics technology as the backbone of treatment. This technology uses data and technology to predict outcomes and plan protocols to achieve those goals. Among the interventions being developed through Rising T1DE is a remote patient monitoring platform that allows patients to connect with care providers to share data and make virtual visits. This is a virtual program called PEEPS (Patients Encouraging and Engaging Peer Support) that pairs teens and young adults. An mHealth platform that provides personalized “nudge” for mentoring and via mobile phones to support positive habits and goals.

According to Clements, many programs use data to drill down to direct points where technology can impact results and create just-in-time interventions to create those results. To do. This, in turn, leads to better results over time, a healthier lifestyle, improved self-management, reduced health care costs, and reduced hospitalization.

“We spent about 15 months creating the landscape and considering these interventions,” said Clements, adding more organizations to make these models available to other healthcare systems. increase. “We’re trying to figure out how to get out of (the traditional lab-based approach) and start learning from these examples. This requires more partnerships.”

He also uses digital health tools and platforms to understand how social determinants of health, from transportation to diet, exercise, financial resources, and employment, affect care management. Can be expanded.

“It takes a lot of time to bring people in to see what’s possible,” he says. “Healthcare leaders still need to be convinced.”

Eric Wicklund is a Technology Editor for Health Leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/innovation/childrens-mercy-uses-big-data-digital-innovation-improve-diabetes-care The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos