Everything Google launched in 2021 (and what we want in 2022)

Here at Android Police, we take pride and pity in covering what Google creates with one hand and kills with the other. There have been a lot of additions to the graveyard this year, but what about what the company has brought to life? How did they go from a critical perspective? And how do they continue to hold up? Looking back … before and after.

Almost certainly the product of Google’s exclusive smart home brand, which has the broadest appeal, is the second generation Nest Hub. The “smart display part” of the smart display hasn’t changed much from the first, but the pocket changes are always great and buyers need to keep the price down. However, the main added value here is the radar-derived sleep sensing data suite. When next to your bed, it does the job most of the time, but if you share your bed with a partner or pet and they happen to take a nap, the data collected by the Soli radar is intermittent. Must be managed. Google was planning to charge for Sleep Sensing from 2022, but seems to have realized that there is something to do. Therefore, tracking is free for the time being.

This summer, Nest unveiled a range of security cameras and video doorbells. Some of them actually run on batteries, and the main focus is on affordability and versatility. Battery-powered Nest Doorbell was disappointed because they had to pay at least $ 6 a month for their Nest Aware subscription to be able to record events for a reasonable amount of time. Live interaction with the door guests may still be useful, but the product itself has no way to “tape” it at least overnight, ruining it for us. Our thoughts on the Nest Cam Battery are even more dire. Having to use a dedicated cable to charge the device was a particularly terrible oversight.

The restricted theater indoor (wired) Nest Cam was reasonably usable with or without Nest Aware. Nest Cam PARAGRAPH is currently expensive and we believe it can be achieved with a better camera, but it works independently and serves a purpose that the brand hasn’t met until its launch.

Google has made a moaning effort to not only complement Nest Aware, but also make these new products nearly mandatory. It may be a positive idea to prioritize the cloud and exclude local storage by design, but pay for non-basic coverage and features such as beeping smoke alert relays and carbon monoxide detectors. By paying, this is a grudge-driven purchase. It hurt the Nest brand.

Google closed its acquisition of fitness tracker maker Fitbit in January of this year, but hear another story from the Justice Department and Australian antitrust regulators as the investigation is expected to continue until 2022. prize. Even though Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 are the wreckage of the pre-purchase pipeline, it’s a business issue to mention them as Google products. In fact, the Charge 5 turned out to be, in particular, a non-stimulating and reminiscent of the current dinosaur-era product strategy before the meteorite wiped it out. Hey, wearables are …

Google software and services

No, the Galaxy Watch 4 isn’t on this list as a Google product, but even with Samsung involved, due to the investment Google made to properly utilize Wear OS and integrate it properly with apps and services. , Version 3 should be compelling enough. For a skeptical OEM partner to return home. Think of this year’s Wear OS implementation as Google’s long-awaited Pixel Watch string connection teaser.

As a minor note, there is also Fuchsia OS, which is inherited from Cast OS of Nest display. The experience is exactly the same as before, except for switching coding languages. Eventually, you might hear more about performance benchmarks and sexy things like how a new UX will emerge, but for now, doing things and keeping them safe is a top priority. Become.

In the hottest space of all-in-one subscription services, Google has introduced the Pixel Pass. It’s bundled with the new Pixel 6 smartphone with a lease-to-own plan with Preferred Care insurance and Google Fi cell service plus 200GB of Google One cloud Storage, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass for a two-year monthly fee You can pay.

The company is trying to cast a wide range of nets, but the package ultimately serves fans of the brand, unlike Apple One’s biggest competitors. The biggest paradigm difference is the fascinating content gap between YouTube and Apple TV +, or even Samsung Access, which bundles phones. , Device protection, and Microsoft OneDrive and 365 sub. Ideally, the Pixel Pass has been extended on its own, with more popular versions working together to support other potential Android users interested in Play Pass, YouTube, and in some cases Stadia. Is expected. That service always seems to require additional crutches.

Google hardware

Apple, Samsung and others are keen on the Tower of Babel, full of wireless earphones, where customers have clear expectations for each level. The Pixel Buds A series is the second of just two layers founded by Google. Compared to the 2nd generation Pixel Buds, it has almost the same design and sound, no wireless charging, and is cheaper. There’s a little question about their intrinsic value, but after all, they’re easy pickups, easy keepers, and legitimate successors to the Pixel Buds 2.

When critics and the public line up how much praise the Pixel 3a has and how the Pixel 6 smartphone has been evacuated almost completely, the Pixel 5a appears as an isolated child. In its own way with A-series phones, it may be enough if it has half-finished performance, a simple software guarantee that only Google can offer, and a battery that will satisfy people. But unfortunately, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer out-of-the-box computing power at an appetizing price point that could be even more subdued in certain retail scenarios up to 2022, so the Pixel 6a’s proposal. Is wondering. If current speculation continues until the end of the summer of 2022, it can be inadequate. In this writer’s opinion, Google won’t bite me unless it’s below $ 350.

No, it doesn’t include Google’s original potato chips or the best-living teacup-keyboard hybrids on the GitHub repository. However, you should include the Pixel Stand 2 as the latest and probably last Google entry for 2021. In fact, it’s only been available in a meaningful way in the last two weeks. Still, it has a 23W wireless charge and an experience enhancer for Pixel owners, so I think it’s a good toy to keep at hand. Hope you haven’t heard about the recall order for some reason.

If you own these products for a meaningful period of time, have these checkpoints in place to collect as much context as possible and how people will use them over the years to come. It is important to derive your expectations. Hopefully 2022 will work like a cell phone, camera or watch.

