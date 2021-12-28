5 Ways to Protect IoT Devices from Cyber ​​Attacks — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





IoT devices have made our lives very easy and convenient. They allow us to do our work in a convenient and easy way and to carry out the activities of our daily lives.

Today, there are even complete households running on IoT devices. They made everything easy for us, but they also come with certain risks. In other words, it can be hacked and lose personal and sensitive information.

Cyber ​​attacks have increased significantly in the last few years, making these devices more vulnerable to cyber threats. Here are some ways to protect your IoT devices and prevent them from being hacked.

1. Change the default settings of your router

The first most important and vulnerable device is the router.

The router maintains access to all devices connected to your network. If your router isn’t secure enough, someone with a good knowledge of these things can easily hack your router.

Every time you buy a new router, you will find that the router manufacturer sets default settings such as network default names and passwords. This is a temporary solution by the router manufacturer until you set up your router and change these default settings.

Be sure to change these settings to improve the security of your office or home IoT devices.

Changing the default WiFi SSID along with the default password is the first thing you should do to prevent your device from being hacked. This can be done by accessing the default gateway address of router 192.168.0.1 and making any necessary changes to the configuration.

2.2 Enable element authentication

No matter how secure your device and network are, you should always enable two-factor authentication. IoT devices contain a lot of sensitive and important information, such as access to bank accounts, so you should always make sure that two-factor authentication is enabled for all your accounts.

All accounts that store personal, sensitive, or financial information must be protected with two-factor authentication so that no one can access such information if your password or IoT device is compromised. I have.

3. Disconnect the device / gadget when not in use

Disconnecting them from the internet whenever you are not using your device or gadget is the best way to prevent hackers from accessing them. If the device is not connected to the internet, it is virtually impossible to access it.

This includes devices such as TVs, refrigerators and smart speakers. No personal or sensitive information is stored on these devices, but they can be a route for hackers to access your network or other devices on your network.

Therefore, it is correct to disconnect them from the network whenever they are not using the device or gadget.

4. Strengthen the security of the router

As mentioned earlier, a router is a gateway to all devices connected to your network, and if your router’s password is not strong enough, it can endanger all other devices on your network.

To fully secure your router, you need to set a strong Wi-Fi password and use other security features in addition to it.

These security features include enabling firewalls to monitor incoming and outgoing traffic, enabling MAC filters that allow only authorized devices to access the Internet, and strong encryption protocols such as WPA2 and WPA3. Includes use.

Again, these settings can be changed by logging in to the router’s management interface through a default gateway address such as 192.168.1.1, accessing the security settings and making the necessary changes.

5. Secure all IoT devices on their own

In addition to all this, make sure that all IoT devices in your home or office are uniquely protected.

We use different passwords for each IoT device and enable individual security features for each device to ensure that all devices are secure on it. Even if the network is compromised, hackers will not be able to access the connected device.

