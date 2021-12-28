Some Apple engineers have won a stock bonus of up to $ 180,000 as an incentive to stay





Bloomberg reports that it is offering stock bonuses to some engineers to prevent Apple from changing jobs to companies like Meta. Last week, some silicon design, hardware, software, and operations engineers were informed that they would receive a $ 50,000 to $ 180,000 stock bonus. This is what Bloomberg says is “abnormal and important.”

Most engineers received $ 80,000 to $ 120,000 worth of stock. The bonus is offered as a restricted stock unit that vests in four years, provided that the employee stays at Apple and does not work for another company.

Payments are not part of a regular Apple rewards package that includes base salary, stock units, and cash bonuses. People said that Apple sometimes gives employees additional cash bonuses, but the size of the latest stock swaps was unusual and at a surprising time. They were given to about 10% to 20% of the engineers in the relevant department.

Apple told managers that bonuses could be offered to engineers as a reward for high performers, with the intention of preventing companies like Facebook’s parent company Meta from poaching employees. rice field. Meta has hired about 100 engineers from Apple in the last few months, but Apple has also hired some Meta employees.

Meta is from Apple’s Augmented Reality, AI, and Engineering divisions. Meta plans to launch a smartwatch that directly competes with the Apple Watch in the near future, and when Apple launches the planned AR / VR headset, it will compete with Meta’s own Oculus virtual reality headset.

