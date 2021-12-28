Apple Launching Limited-Edition “Year of the Tiger” beats Studio Buds





This week, Apple announced a limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 1, 2022. Custom Beats feature a red design with gold tiger print accents on the earphones and a charging case as a homage to Tiger’s year. ..

The limited edition Studio Bad will be available on January 1st and is priced at 1,099 yuan in China. This is the same price as a standard studio bud. It is unknown if it can be purchased in other countries.

Beats Studio Buds will be available in June 2021 and will be available in red, black and white from Apple’s online store for $ 149. The wireless earphones have a compact round design that prevents the “stem” from falling under your ears, active noise canceling with up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and IPX4 rated. It has sweat resistance and water resistance. My support, and a USB-C wired charging case.

Apple is also celebrating the year of the Tiger with a limited edition AirTag in Japan. The first 20,000 customers in Japan who ordered the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE from Apple on January 2nd or 3rd as part of Japan’s New Year promotion will be engraved with a custom design. You will receive an AirTag with a Tiger pictogram.

Related article

Apple announces new limited edition Beats Studio Buds

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of retail stores, Apple today announced a new limited edition Beats Studio Buds in collaboration with clothing store Union. The limited edition Beats Studio Buds features red, black and green designs, inspired by the Pan-African flag and pays homage to Union’s roots as a black-owned business. Charging case …

Apple Offers Limited Edition AirTag as Part of Japan’s New Year Promotion

To celebrate the New Year in Japan, Apple announces a two-day promotion that offers Japanese customers a free Apple gift card worth up to 24,000 when they purchase eligible Apple products on January 2nd and January 3rd. Did. According to the gift card, Apple has the first 20,000 customers in Japan to purchase the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion …

Beats Studio Buds are now available for order in many European countries

Apple has begun ordering Beats Studio Buds on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Wireless earphones are now available in several European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Additional retailers like Amazon and John Lewis also sell them. Launched in the US and Kanda last month, Beats Studio Buds feature a compact round design …

Beats Studio Buds is available today and Apple Store Pickup is now available

To celebrate the launch of Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds wireless earphones today, pre-orders have begun to reach customers and are now available for same-day pick-up at select Apple Stores in the United States and Canada. Additional retailers such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart also sell white, black and red earphones. Priced at $ 149.99, Beats Studio Buds has compact features …

Limited Edition beats Flex Launching in collaboration with Fragment Design

Beats today announced a new collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara, the founder of Fragment Design. A minimalist limited edition of BeatsFlex earphones. The new black-on-black Beats Flex will be available from Apple and SSENSE starting Thursday, November 18, at a price of $ 69.99. Beats Flex is the current entry-level Beats earphone product with two features …

Apple discounts Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro

Apple is offering discounts on some Beats headphone options in the United States, reducing prices from $ 20 to $ 50, depending on the product. Beats Flex, Apple’s most affordable Beats headphones, is currently available for $ 50, a $ 20 discount from the regular $ 70 price. Beats Flex is an earphone with wires in between, blue, black, yellow, and …

Apple announces new limited edition Beats Studio 3 headphones

Apple has partnered with British designer Samuel Ross fashion brand A-COLD-WALL to announce the limited edition Beats Studio 3 headphones. Wireless headphones are offered in a slate color with a “spotted cement” finish that covers both the headphones and ear cushions. There is an ACW logo on the outside of the headband and a clay color on the inside of the headband …

Discovered Kim Kardashian wearing upcoming Beats FitPro earphones

Similar to the recently released Beats Studio Buds, but with ears, due to the assets bundled with this week’s iOS 15.1 Release Candidate. Rumor has it that the Beats Fit Pro should be available around November 1st, but there’s at least one celebrity …

Popular story

Apple is said to be preparing an iPhone without a SIM card slot by September 2022 [Updated]

Earlier this week, rumors from the Brazilian website Blog do iPhone suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro model may not have a physical SIM card slot, at least in some countries and territories, but changes will be made even sooner. There is a possibility. Image: iFixit Anonymous Tarekomi has informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. …

What to Buy with an Opened Apple Gift Card

Apple Gift Cards have always been a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you opened one this year, we’ve put together a list of 23 ways to use it. It contains all the ideas for what you can buy in the US for less than $ 100. Keep in mind that Apple offered two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for ….

Apple Brings Custom Silicon to Unexpected Devices

A recent report suggests that Apple plans to include a custom silicon chip in the Pro Display XDR. A leaker known as “Dylandkt”, which has a near-accurate track record in Apple-related rumors, recently claimed that LG is developing a 32-inch display panel for the new Pro Display XDR with an unspecified Apple silicon chip. Did. Apple’s custom silicon SoCs such as S7, A15 …

