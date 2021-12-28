Google will search over 5,000% “Vegan Food Near Me” spikes in 2021





A Google search for “vegan food nearby” showed an increase of over 5,000% in 2021. Search engine Google has identified the term as “breakthrough search” in its newly released “Year in Search” report.

Besides “vegan food near me,” Google users were looking for other vegan-related topics. In October, a breakout search in the UK was “Climate change is caused by humans” and “How eating less meat can help climate change”. In November, the number of global searches for “vino vegano” (vegan wine in Spanish) increased by more than 3,800%. For certain foods, people searched for the word “vegan” in combination with pasta, cakes, pancakes, chili and soups.

This year, the world is suffering from an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so Google has identified users searching for “healing methods” in different ways by typing terms directly (). We have also experienced an increase in record searches this year)) and indirectly by searching for health promotion topics, including those related to planetary health.

Increasing Google Vegan Search

Google’s annual search report gives a glimpse of what people want to learn the most, and veganism has been a high priority for several years in a row. According to a report released last year, vegan Google search hit a record high in 2020. And with 10 million Google searches for non-food related vegan items such as shoes, cosmetics, and handbags, the search isn’t limited to food. When it comes to the popularity of veganism in certain global regions, the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel are in the top three, with the United States in twelve.

Searching for vegan topics is most popular in January. This may be due to a resolution on achieving better health through dietary changes and a vegan campaign that challenges people around the world to become vegan after January each year. In fact, searching for “Veganuary” in the UK, the home country of the January 2020 campaign, was similar to searching for “dry January,” a popular tradition of alcohol-free at the beginning of the year.

Overall, Google’s search for “conservation methods,” “climate change impacts,” and “sustainability” also reached record highs in 2021. This year’s search for a combination of botany and sustainability shows growing awareness of the impacts of animal agriculture. planet. Research on this topic has been growing for some time, but this year, some major studies, including a study from the University of Leeds published this month, animal-rich diets are far more resource-rich than plant-based diets. Pointing out the fact that it is intensive, the scientific journal PLOS One found that carnivores are responsible for 59% more greenhouse gas emissions than vegetarians.

Due to the limited capacity of many restaurants in 2021, the search for “nearby vegan food” could end with orders from popular food and grocery delivery platforms such as Instacart and Grubhub. They are sexual (both foods that have confirmed this trend as vegans have skyrocketed in popularity). At Instacart, about one-third of users ordered meat and milk vegan alternatives in the first quarter of 2021. At Grubhub, plant-based orders surged and Impossible Cheeseburger abolished spicy chicken sandwiches as the top order in 2021.

