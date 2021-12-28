Climate technology investment in Israel will grow to reach US $ 2.2 billion in 2021





Although this year was said to be a remarkable year for the Earth’s climate, it was also a challenging year as extreme weather events struck the world rapidly and violently, affecting people around the world. Meanwhile, the topic of climate change continues to be an important and frequently discussed issue, which has led to the establishment of more and more international companies, each providing a technical solution to the growing list of climate change issues in the world. I stood up for.

Israel is ready to become one of the leading players in the climate innovation and climate technology sector. In 2021, Israeli climate technology companies invested more than US $ 2.2 billion, according to PLANE Tech, an Israeli climate-focused non-profit community founded as a joint venture of the Israel Innovation Institute founded by the Jonathan Menuhinand Consensus Business Group. I procured it.

By the end of 2021, Uriel Klar, director of PLANE Tech, said when the data was released, annual investment in Israeli climate technology companies reached US $ 2.2 billion, a record of last year’s funding of US $ 1.4 billion. It says it exceeded 57%.

This year was really a year of climate technology, he told No Camels separately in an interview about the new numbers. Larry, CEO of BlackRock, recently predicted that the next 1,000 unicorns would become climate technology companies, along with statements from tech giants such as Bill Gates, who announced that the climate technology sector would set up about 10 companies on a Google and Amazon scale.・ Fink had a big influence this year in the world.

Klar also said that investment in venture capital and private equity reached US $ 87.5 billion in global climate technology companies between June 2020 and June 2021, according to a report by PwC, a multinational financial consultant in the climate technology sector. Said that investment in start-up companies is increasing. This is a 210% increase from the last 12 months when US $ 28.4 billion was invested in this sector.

PLANETech states that climate technology has become the fastest growing and most promising area of ​​Israel’s high-tech industry. However, it was only recently revealed that Israel was joining the global trend.

According to Klar, Israel is eager to join the movement. It has real impact on the tech industry at the world level, but it still has a way to go. Looking at what is happening outside Israel, and the progress of Europe, the United States and other ecosystems in terms of climate technology, between the possibilities that Israel must be a climate leader for the real thing on earth. You can see that there is a gap.It’s very obvious when you talk to a startup [in Israel].. But when talking to investors, most of them are completely unfamiliar with the field and most of them do not have the same level of knowledge as their European and American colleagues.

That’s essentially why a community like PLANE Tech was founded earlier this year, Klar told No Camels. This issue was important in other parts of the world, but no one knew the term climate technology in Israel. It was a desert from the perspective of the climate technology ecosystem.

The situation changed when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told world leaders at the UN COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow that Israel could lead and become a climate-innovating nation.

Two weeks ago, PLANE Tech and the Israel Innovation Authority published an extensive report on the Israeli climate technology sector, planning 1,200 climate companies, of which 637 are start-ups developing climate technology. The report showed that while there are still challenges and room for improvement, the number of new startups working on Israeli climate issues has skyrocketed. The proportion of these new climate change companies in the total number of new high-tech companies has increased significantly over the next few years, reaching 9% of all companies founded in 20202.

Bennett has shown to the world that Israel is ready to step up its efforts to combat climate change, but the report has shown that Israel has an ecosystem for climate technology. Klar explained that there is a lot of money and it can have a bigger impact.

Of course, that’s not all, but I think that was one of the reasons for the Bennett Declaration. But to say that, he added, he needed data to support it.

The data includes four companies that have made significant progress in taking action to combat climate change. Last week, Clean Meat developers Future Meat Technologies raised US $ 347 million for lab-grown meat, the largest investment ever in a cultured meat company. Wiliot, a fabless IoT startup, has raised US $ 200 million to improve its supply chain footprint through battery-free sensors. UBQ Materials has raised US $ 170 million to convert waste into a climate-friendly thermoplastic alternative. VIA, a ride-sharing company founded in Israel, has raised US $ 130 million to promote an advanced digital platform for shared transportation.

Klar also states that Israeli smart energy technology company SolarEdgeas is the first Israeli company to enter the S & P 500 Index and that the weather platform Tomorrow.io is in the process of being released to Nasdaq with a valuation of US $ 1.2 billion.

We are all leaders in technology and innovation. We have infrastructure, entrepreneurs, everything. Therefore, it is clear that it has the potential to become a true dominant player in the field of climate technology. Currently, only some companies are actually working on climate change, so our potential is partially fulfilled. We have some good companies that we can see and say, these are leaders. We need more of these because it doesn’t happen overnight, Klar said.

We need to see more from tech leaders and more leadership from governments. We’ve already seen this, but more from the government, and from Israeli VCs, who haven’t invested in climate technology yet but have taken a bold step and say it’s an important topic. I need something, he continued.

There is dynamics here, and Klar added that more leadership is needed in every aspect to realize a real-world developed ecosystem.

This article was originally published by No Camels, a leading news website featuring breakthrough innovations from Israel for viewers around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kr-asia.com/climate-tech-investment-in-israel-grows-to-record-usd-2-2-billion-in-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos