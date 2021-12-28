The iPhone 13 case sale offers the lowest ever price from $ 37.





All of today’s best deals are headlined by almost all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 cases, which start at $ 37. It offers $ 50 off the Apple Watch Series 7 and $ 24 on the Express 4K + with Rokus AirPlay 2. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Almost all Apple iPhone 13 cases start at $ 37

Amazon is currently discounting almost the entire collection of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases from $ 37. Today’s discount, which offers the best price ever for the entire lineup, saves 24% on the cover of all four models of Apple’s latest mobile phones. Just released this fall, you’ll find MagSafe support for everything from silicone and clear cases to high-end leather products in a variety of styles. Needless to say, we use premium materials to provide the expected Apple approval stickers and make them very popular with viewers.

At the heart of the iPhone 13 case sale, Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your phone with specially tanned leather and completes premium styling with machined buttons. In addition to a magnet that snaps directly to the back of the device, Apples MagSafe charging is also supported.

Apple Watch Series 7 Get $ 50 Off to Work on New Year’s Fitness Goals

In case you miss a discount after Black Friday, Amazon offers another opportunity to save on the latest Apple Watch Series 7. You can now bring the 45mm GPS model home in several styles for $ 379. This is down from the regular $ 429 price tag, the worst Amazon history match previously set, and the notable opportunity to upgrade your fitness regimen ahead of the New Year. You can also save an additional model from $ 349 and save the same $ 50.

The Apple Watch Series 7, which debuts this time with a strikingly large screen, has other notable features. In addition to all of the usual fitness tracking statistics, you’ll find heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and the ability to get ECG measurements. The added IP6X dustproof design allows for even more intense training. The new fast charge mode complements all-day battery life with features that provide enough charge to be worn overnight in just 8 minutes. This is a comparison with the previous generation model.

Dreametech Robot Vacuum Saves

Dreametech is currently rolling out a series of promotions across popular stable smart robot vacuums, with the Bot Z10 Pro shipping for $ 479.99. You usually get $ 600 and are looking for a 20% savings and one of the best discounts ever. Equipped with both vacuum cleaner and mop features, this model has 4000 Pa of suction power and 150 minutes of execution time. The best feature should be a companion dirt treatment unit that holds 65 days’ worth of dust and debris before it empties.

On the more affordable side, we tracked the Dreamech Bot L10 Pro for $ 391.99 and the Bot D9 for $ 247.99. These aren’t as high-end as the Z10 Pro, but they still provide autonomous cleaning capabilities.

Express4K + with Rokus AirPlay 2 is now $ 24

Amazon is currently offering a brand new Roku Express 4K +2021 for $ 24. You usually get $ 40, but you’re seeing a new all-time low of $ 5, 38% off Black Friday mentions so far.

Providing impressive statistics in an affordable package, Rokus’ new Express 4K + has everything you’d expect from Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, and more. Not only does this model support both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, but it also features a refreshed remote control with a dedicated Apple TV + button along with other favorites. You can also take a closer look at the launch coverage.

