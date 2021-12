Google Maps may have confused Tahoe travelers in a snowstorm

Google Maps seems to have led tired Lake Tahoe travelers even to closed and dangerous roads in record snowfall.

Social media posts, including CrystalKolden, a professor of forestry science at UC Merced, have accused the service of redirecting travelers from closed highways to potentially volatile shortcuts. This was a terrible mistake, Colden tweeted on Monday night. You are sending people to poorly maintained forest roads and killing them in heavy snowstorms.

The screenshots she shared show directions through Mary’s Building Road, a fairly narrow two-lane pass through the Tahoe National Forest.

.. @ googlemaps This is a serious failure. You are sending people to poorly maintained forest roads and killing them in heavy snowstorms. Hire someone with your code to deal with the winter storm (or hire some of the engineers who are now stuck in Tahoe). pic.twitter.com/IzagAXzBtA

— Dr. Crystal A. Colden? “? (@Pyrogeog) December 28, 2021

(Kolden did not immediately respond to the request for comment from SFGATE.)

Other dispatches from Twitter claim that the service, especially its mobile app, has led people to closed highways, passes, and lakeside roads. This is the exact opposite of Caltrans’s messaging to get around the workaround. Steve Nelson, a spokesman for Caltrans District 3, told SFGATE on Monday that he was seeing drivers trying to avoid highway closures by side roads. “They try to go through sideways and closures, and it never ends well,” he said.

Also read: The latest information on the closure and reopening of the Tahoe Highway is:

The Koldens post caught the attention of Google engineer Sren Meyer-Eppler. He addressed this issue on Twitter in the past and described the challenges of guiding the mountain roads. He also defended the service, noting the “trade-offs” between providing convenient driving routes and fully accurate routes.

“”[People are suggesting] If you can’t get 100% correct driving routes and road closures, don’t provide anything. Will it be a worse trade-off than it is now? “He wrote.

A Google spokesperson told SFGATE that he is currently taking precautions to ensure that drivers remain safe while driving around Lake Tahoe.

“In the light of the unpredictable situation of the current snowstorm, our team is working as quickly as possible to update the route in the Lake Tahoe area with details from the local government,” said the spokesperson. Mann said in a statement. “We are currently displaying winter storm warnings to warn drivers in the area, encouraging everyone to pay close attention.”

Authorities will continue to advise drivers to stay home if possible and drive carefully when absolutely necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/renotahoe/article/Google-Maps-may-have-led-Tahoe-travelers-astray-16734398.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos