Coyotes, Arizona’s partner to drive innovation in sports





Arizona Coyote is looking for the next big thing.

Yes, the team is in the midst of rebuilding from scratch, but this particular search has little to do with the team’s position in the standings, instead innovation promotes success within the organization. Find out how it helps.

Take part in the Arizona Coyotes Venture Challenge.

Related: Dear Santa: Coyote 2021 Christmas Wish List

The team has partnered with Arizona State University, Mortenson Construction, and DLP Piper to provide $ 60,000 in grants and other services to various startups focused on technology-based solutions, ultimately both for the team and for fans. Brought benefits to. Winners were announced on December 3rd, one day after the pitch to the review panel. Each entrepreneur takes the next step in growing their business.

Technology-based solutions help you train and track your health

This challenge was first realized when Jeff Knowski, Associate Director of the Innovation Program at the Global Sports Institute at Arizona State University, first met several Coyote executives, including President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez. Once Kunowski and his team understood the different needs of the team, they set out to find suitable candidates for the program.

Efforts to disseminate information using various communication platforms have been very successful, and eventually 12 participating companies have been revealed. Of the twelve, three have been awarded grants to promote continued growth:

Coyote President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez will display a check for the winner of the Arizona Coyote Venture Challenge on December 3, 2021. (Jeff Knowski / Arizona State University)

Coyote said he was happy with the level of competition in the program and showed that each winner could influence their field.

According to Gutierrez, each startup we chose focused on one of the central pillars of organizational impact, innovation and inclusion. Adapt the Game recognized the need for live sporting events for Coyotes fans with disabilities and found a way to bridge the inclusion gap through technology. TrainAI uses technology to innovate and bring together the power of the community through a passion for health and wellness. Sujis’ technology has a major impact on how athletes and post-operative patients recover from injuries.

The program itself is open to all startups around the world, with entries from Canada, the United Kingdom and Scotland in addition to the United States. Not all participants were able to participate directly during the demonstration, but they had an exciting and rewarding experience.

Andrew Just, co-founder of Vancouver-based Train Fitness AI, was very thrilled to perform live on stage and earned $ 20,000 in the contest. We plan to spend money to extend the exercise library from 82 exercises. In addition to over 150 exercises, update the functionality of your application.

Coyote aims to stay ahead of the technology curve

The world of sports seems to be constantly evolving with a constantly changing technological outlook. Coyote wanted to work with Arizona to encourage more entrepreneurs to join and provide automated solutions to long-standing problems.

Arizona doesn’t want to be left behind. In particular, other teams and leagues around the world are looking for a competitive edge that they can gather.

According to Gutierrez, sports teams need to develop and leverage more cutting-edge technology than ever before to get fans in and out of the arena, deliver unique and compelling content, and run as a best-in-class company. I have. It is imperative that coyotes and NHL continue to evolve and find new technology-based solutions to grow the game.

Hockey enthusiasts, and awaiting enthusiasts, are more tech-savvy than ever, seeking a tech-enabled platform to engage with their favorite teams. Adopting technology solutions is the key to current and future success.

Entrepreneurs present their ideas at the Arizona Coyotes / Arizona State University Venture Challenge on December 3, 2021 (Jeff Knowski / Arizona State University)

Some ideas are just the next level. For example, Train Fitness AI leverages popular wearable technologies already on the market, such as the Apple Watch, which can be used to identify activities and personnel that are normally automatically recognized by other applications. Track.

It may seem like a small detail, but in contrast to traditional activities such as jogging, cycling, and swimming, a convenient and time-saving game changer on the market for those who participate in higher intensity interval training. is.

When I went to college, I switched from aerobic exercise to anaerobic exercise, but I was disappointed to find that none of these tools or techniques really existed in terms of strength or anaerobic aspects. I’ve tried several apps that manually record workouts, but the overall functionality is very tedious and difficult. At that time, I realized that if you could automatically track your training, you would help a lot of people, including me.

Once developed, Just, who raced in triathlon as a kid, needed his ideas and ways to expand his business. After hearing about the competition from a friend via LinkedIn, he didn’t waste his time attending the program. After $ 20,000, he gained many new fans and now has the flexibility to further develop the technology.

The contest panel is made up of multiple industry experts, including Gutierrez, Lismontano (Coyote Chief Strategy Officer), Tania Moreno (Coyote Senior Vice President of Marketing) and Marina Carpenter (Legal Advisor and Public Executive Vice President). I did. Coyote Operations), Sam Marks (Coyote Director of Strategy and Analysis), Michael Luenen (Senior Manager of Coyote Strategy and Analysis), Ben Goetter (Vice President and General Manager of Mortenson Construction), Travis Leach (Partner of DLA Piper) ).

This may be a scary stage for up-and-coming entrepreneurs, but Justs’ presentation to the group was a home run after essentially shortening the presentation to focus on aspects of live tech demos. ..

They really surprised us at the demo, Knowski said. There are many companies trying to simplify workout data tracking, contact tracking, computer vision use, etc., but what we found really cool was how to use the average smartwatch. Was it possible? Track contacts without logging.

Non-award-winning technologies have also made strong connections

The benefits of this event have reached beyond the three grant-winning companies. Organic Robotics Corporation employs technology that tracks real-time movement through a light lace sensor that captures muscle activity and breathing as it bends and twists to fit the human shape. measurement. While this technology was designed with athletes in mind, Mortenson Construction saw the opportunity to test with field workers.

As a result, both Mortenson and the Coyote American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunner have been given beta opportunities.

These are the types of opportunities that help entrepreneurs reach the next level, which Kunowski knows from first-hand experience. When he was a student at ASU, he received a grant from the Edson Entrepreneurship Initiative to take sign illumination startup Illumin8 Outdoor Media to the next level.

Entrepreneurs present their ideas at the Arizona Coyotes / Arizona State University Venture Challenge on December 3, 2021 (Jeff Knowski / Arizona State University)

He now wants to offer entrepreneurs that opportunity on a boat similar to what he wasn’t there long ago. The partnership with Coyote is at the pinnacle of this highly successful program.

It was fun and it wasn’t long ago that I gave back a little to help people like me, Knowski said. It is clear that Xavier and his vision for innovation within the organization, and externally, want to make a big impact in terms of social impact, but recognize the value of new innovations and new ideas and freshness. Ideas are incorporated into the organization.

Gutierrez agreed.

He said we were very impressed with how bright and creative all these startups are. It was very encouraging to see so many innovative ideas from wise and passionate people with unique and diverse backgrounds. The entire venture challenge was very rewarding for everyone involved. We look forward to working with ASU in the future.

Desert enthusiasts and proud Iowa State University Alum. Contributor to Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes hockey writers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehockeywriters.com/coyotes-arizona-state-partner-technology-venture-challenge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos