BollyCoin has partnered with NFTically for the NFT launch from the Dabang franchise





New Delhi: NFTically, the creator of the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace has teamed up with BallyCoin for the next Dabangg NFT drop by film producer Arbaaz Khan. Backed by BollyCoins NFTically technology, the marketplace will be launched on December 30th and will feature a souvenir from Salman Khan’s stirrer, the Dabang franchise.

According to NFTically, the large collection of posters, exclusive clips, images and more has resulted in the largest amount of NFT drops ever in India.

NFT drops are a technically complex process with a variety of challenges, including smart contracts, traffic management, security, and backend rationalization. Currently, over 3000 stores are using NFTically.

Toshendra Sharma, founder and CEO of NFTically, talks about collaboration, and this drop is a great opportunity for anyone looking to buy a high quality NFT. Due to the popularity of Salman Khans, we anticipate unprecedented traffic. Enthusiasm for collecting digital tokens is growing, and our mission is to ensure that our mission is to play our part in maintaining the ecosystem, not only for creators and sellers, but also for buyers. Is to make sure that there is no problem with. “

NFTically allows users to create their own white label marketplace, with a 220% increase in users in the previous quarter. While celebrities are becoming more interested in NFTs, smaller creators are also able to keep up with the trends of NFTs to create and monetize their digital assets.

Armand Poonawala, co-founder and director of Bolly Coin, is pleased to partner with NFTically. We are confident that this collaboration will make the drop as seamless as possible. “

NFT wrath has swept India’s entertainment and social media industry, with numerous Bollywood and regional stars lined up to sell digital goods.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s “Madushala” NFT collection, autographed posters and collectibles received nearly $ 1 million in bids at the end of the auction.

