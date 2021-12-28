Global warming for 24/7 production





Dr. Anton Midelberg, Vice-President and Vice-President of Research at the University of Adelaide, Australia, said the industry is hesitant to continue with its traditional focus on batch-mode production and, in some areas, technology. I think it reflects the challenges.

The complexity of continuous manufacturing is not trivial, he says, and the industry has an established paradigm of batch processing that has worked well and has long been bound by regulatory factors. The paradigm is that pharmaceutical companies are doing it in batches.

In addition to regulatory considerations, the lack of traditional online measurement capabilities has complicated continuous processing analysis and has been performed offline. To emphasize this point, product quality in chemical manufacturing can be done primarily online, in a way that is not yet completely possible with large proteins.

However, the ability to reason with measurement science and associated datasets means a shift in goalposts in terms of enabling technology, and changes according to Middelberg, who points out that innovation will become more and more possible. There are signs.

Regulatory support, cultural change

Consistent regulatory support for continuous manufacturing is another plus for biopharmaceutical companies looking to switch to 24/7 production.

The FDA has encouraged the industry to consider this approach since at least 2015 and has published several guidance documents. Similarly, in Europe, the EMA is urging the industry to consider ICH Guidelines Q13 for continuous manufacturing of APIs and pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Anton Midelberg

Middelberg says it’s the industry’s stance that needs to change because of the support.

Regulators have helped. The challenge lies in recruiting, transitioning to a culture that recognizes the transition of the regulatory system, and building industry confidence in the approach, he continues.

With the misunderstanding that regulation requires this, pharmaceutical companies still have a lot to do with batch thinking. [approach].. With the advent of PAT and QBD, and the sophistication of PAT, it is the organizational culture, not the reality, that is blocking the industry.

Technological progress

In addition, Middelberg cites chromatography as an area of ​​considerable innovation in recent years, saying that some of the technical challenges faced by early adopters of continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing are now being resolved.

There are some great studies by people who have pondered continuous chromatography, intellectual input is important, and more elegant than shifting the feedstream based on a sophisticated mathematical model from the early approach of bed movement. Has evolved into a new approach. GEN.

This intellectual development has enabled the maturation of practical possibilities. In parallel, the resin has been improved to be more robust and easier to regenerate. This is an important consideration for continuous processing.

And for Middelberg, who recently co-authored a paper on how pharmaceutical companies are warming up to 24/7 production, the use of the approach could continue to grow as its benefits become apparent. ..

As companies innovate, they are likely to get better results in terms of economy, sustainability, and even quality, which will likely accelerate further adoption of continuous process technology, he said. increase.

