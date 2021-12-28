Google product review updates are likely to come to other languages





Google’s April 2021 and December 2021 product reviews will only update eligible English content. However, Google’s John Mueller said he was wondering if it could be expanded to other languages ​​in the future. He actually thought it was already, but it wasn’t.

I mentioned in my talk yesterday that most, if not all, Google algorithms support all languages.

In short, John states, “Usually this is the goal of this kind of update, starting with one language or one place, seeing what needs to be adjusted, and extending from there.” He added, “Imagine something more content-related. It usually takes a bit of time to extend to different languages.” This corresponds to the site owner seeing ranking fluctuations on his German site before and after updating the product review. So John said, it probably doesn’t matter.

John suspects that Google will release a more global version of this update at Christmas time when it comes to timing. He said, “But honestly, I don’t know what they’re looking at here, but at the same time, you wouldn’t expect this to be something that suddenly unfolds during the Christmas holidays. Something like 12 languages, the team working on this also goes on holidays at some point, so if you start something for a short time and it breaks before going on holidays, you also need to cancel and fix the holidays So I’m trying to avoid it a bit. “It’s an interesting comment. : P

Here’s where John said it in the video:

The transcript is as follows:

JOHN MUELLER: But from my point of view, it’s like we can do it in multiple languages ​​and not just be tied to English. Also, even if it’s English at first, it feels like it’s relevant overall. Over time, we need to find ways to expand into other languages.

So I’m not particularly surprised by the changes in Germany, but I don’t even know what I actually announced regarding the places or languages ​​involved.

Christian Kuntz: Yeah. I’m checking, but the blog post said that it was only an English website, an English website. I was surprised. But yeah, it’s good to know. Also, do you say that even if you are only targeting English-speaking websites, sooner or later it may affect other sites as well? understood.

JOHN MUELLER: Yeah. This is usually the goal of this kind of update, starting with one language or one place, seeing what needs to be adjusted, and extending from there. And I imagine something more content related. It usually takes some time to extend to a different language.

But I honestly don’t know what they are looking at here. But at the same time, you wouldn’t expect this to suddenly develop in 12 other languages ​​during the Christmas holidays. The team working on this is also on vacation. At some point. And if they launch something for a short time before going on holiday and it breaks, they also need to cancel the holiday and fix it again. So we try to avoid it a bit.

Here’s how Glenn Gabe summarized it:

Latest Hangouts w / @ johnmu: Through reminders, Product Reviews Update affected English pages around the world, but not other languages. As John explained, it makes sense for G to expand this to other languages ​​(but no ETA): https: //t.co/bQT6jeLFkf pic.twitter.com/y7554z9fz9

Glenngabe (@glenngabe) December 26, 2021

I asked John to look it up:

There seems to be some confusion based on your comments on Friday’s hangout, John.

Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 28, 2021

Can anyone know if this product review update will work in other languages? cc @dannysullivan

Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 28, 2021

Remember, the announcement on December 1st was in English, here is the announcement:

The December 2021 product review update is available on the English page. It will take about 3 weeks to complete. We’ve also expanded our advice to product review authors: https: //t.co/N4rjJWoaqE

— Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 1, 2021

Forum discussion on Twitter.

