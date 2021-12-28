Xero Acquires Calgarys Tax Cycle in C $ 75 Million Transaction to Expand Canada’s Presence





Xero called the deal an important step forward in its commitment to Canada.

New Zealand-based accounting platform Xero has signed an agreement to acquire Calgary’s tax preparation software startup TaxCycle for a total of $ 75 million.

Officially known as Trilogy Software, TaxCycle is a well-established Canadian tax solution that serves approximately 4,000 tax companies and over 16,000 individual accountants, bookkeepers, and tax authors nationwide with desktop-based services. Offers.

This announcement is the latest in a series of moves Xero has taken to expand its presence in Canada.

Through the acquisition, Xero hopes to leverage its TaxCycles Calgary-based team, expertise, and customer base to support growth in the Canadian market. The New Zealand-based company described the deal as a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to Canada, which already has a mark in Toronto and Vancouver.

Xero also described Calgary as an important location in Canada’s growth plan, saying the acquisition would triple its presence in Calgary.

TaxCycle was founded in 2010 by CEO Cameron Peters, formerly Intuit Canada and CTO of the United Kingdom. The company has about 30 employees.

This announcement is the latest in a series of moves Xero has taken to expand its presence in Canada. In 2018, it acquired Toronto-based document management startup Hubdoc for US $ 70 million, and Xero later set up an office in Toronto. Named as a North American tech hub.

Founded in 2006, Xero provides accounting software to small businesses and boasts over 3 million subscribers from around the world. A spokesperson for the company has shown long-term plans to broaden its presence in both Calgary and Canada, but declined to comment on future acquisition plans.

Steve Vamos, CEO of Xero, marks a key step in Xeros’ efforts to expand and enhance its product offerings to Canadian customers and partners by offering products that meet Canada’s unique tax requirements. I am.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 31st. After the acquisition, TaxCycle will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand led by Peters. Under Xeros ownership, existing TaxCycles customers will continue to have access to the company’s desktop tax solution.

TaxCycle will receive $ 70 million from the sale. This includes nearly $ 50 million in cash and over $ 20 million in Xero shares.

As part of the acquisition, TaxCycle employees will be vested within one to three years of closing and will be granted $ 5 million in restricted stock units eligible for continued employment. is.

Following the rollout of a new integration with Shopify last month, Xero has already begun integration with the Tax Cycles platform.

In the long run, Xero also plans to leverage TaxCycles’ expertise and tax management capabilities to enhance localized cloud services in the long run. [its] Canada’s value proposition that provides a better, more accurate and efficient user experience.

Courtesy of feature images Tax Cycle.

