Instagram boss says the app will “rethink what Instagram is” in 2022





Instagram was hit by a wave of criticism in 2021, including a backlash against internal documents showing that the app was toxic to the mental health of many teenage girls.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri vowed on Tuesday that social apps would “rethink what Instagram is” in 2022. He didn’t deal directly with either of last year’s scandals that rocked Instagram and its parent company Meta (formerly known as Facebook).

“We are thinking about who we are, what we value, and what changes we want to make in the world,” Moseri said.

2022 priorities

Next year will be a very important year for Instagram. In addition to industry-leading safety and welfare efforts, these four key priorities were focused on.

I hope all of you can rest a little during the holidays. See you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ

Instagram was accused of intensifying scandals in 2021. This includes allegations of ignoring the range of toxicity to many teenage users. In September, The Wall Street Journal quoted Instagram and Facebook’s own internal research, reporting that Facebook is well aware of the harm that Instagram can do to the mental health of teens, especially teenage girls. .. The report and other waves triggered multiple parliamentary hearings targeting Instagram and other social apps, including a hearing that Moseri was called to testify. Instagram calls the claim that Instagram is “toxic” inaccurate and states that it mischaracterized the purpose and results of the survey on teenagers.

Mosseri said on Tuesday that the 2022 goal would include integrating all Instagram video-sharing efforts centered on TikTok’s rival Reels. Incorporate more private messages. Improve the way Instagram creators make a living with their apps.

He said Instagram would work on more personal control and greater transparency without addressing criticism directly. “We think it’s important for people to understand how Instagram works, how they shape it into what they want, or what’s best for them,” he said.

Playing now: Look at this: Instagram chief testifies to Congress, Apple adds service …

1:35

