Peloton plunged in 2021. Search trends do not improve the outlook for stocks.

Provided by Peloton Bike + Peloton

Peloton Interactive has lost three-quarters of its value since the beginning of 2021. Raymond James analysts aren’t convinced that the New Year will change things.

Peloton’s share price (ticker: Tuesday’s closing price fell 2.8% to $ 35.68. Closing at this level is the lowest since the May 4, 2020 share price reached $ 33.90. Stocks have fallen 77% so far. Investors have fled the soaring pandemic play, which seems to have swelled in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The company has connected a $ 39.99 / month fitness subscription to link Peloton classes and data tracking to their branded equipment. Subscriptions were a hit during the blockade, but reopening shows signs of declining demand. The disappointing outlook announced in November triggered the latest sales.

Even concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were not enough to send the stock back to levels in late 2020. Some well-known public relations flops, including death after a ride on the restart of Sex and the City, were useless.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler looked at Google’s search data to find out if demand for Peloton surged this holiday season. Kessler believes that the outlook for companies with net additional connectivity fitness subscribers from 308,000 to 358,000 in the December quarter could be too aggressive, based on a softer trend than expected.

Historically, Google search trend data correlates well with Peloton hardware sales, Kessler wrote in a note. Based on updated analysis, search trend data shows that demand for Peloton sales for the December quarter continues to soften.

US search trends have fallen 30% year-on-year in the December quarter so far, compared to a 31% decline in the September quarter. Searches in the UK were down 40% year-on-year, while searches in Germany were down 58%. One of the brightest signs is Australia, where searches have increased 213% year-on-year from last year’s lows.

Kessler evaluates Peloton on market performance. He has no price target, but estimates his fair value at $ 38. If Peloton’s earnings growth recovers more than expected, it’s a bullish case, but he can see a fair value of $ 51. In his bare-case scenario, a more significant slowdown has caused stock prices to fall to $ 27.

We continue to believe that significant demand has been accelerated during the pandemic, and such sales do not see the typical seasonality we expect, Kessler writes.

Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]

