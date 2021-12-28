Institutional Atal Ranking on 2021 Innovation Outcomes to be announced tomorrow





ARIIA 2021 will be announced on December 29th

Image credit: shutterstock.com

New Delhi:

ARIIA 2021: The Institution’s Atal Ranking (ARIIA) 2021 on Innovation Outcomes will be effectively announced by the Minister of Education Subassarkar on Wednesday (December 29). The ARIIA 2021 rankings are published in nine categories, including centrally funded technical institutions (state universities, state independent colleges, private universities, private independent colleges, non-technical governments, private universities and institutions).

This year, 1,438 institutions (including all IIT, NIT, IISc, etc.) participated in the second edition of ARIIA last year (ARIIA-2020) compared to 674 HEI. “This is more than twice as much as the second edition and about four times as much as the first edition,” said Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of the Ministry of Education. He said the first edition of ARIIA was launched in 2018 and provided a great impetus for developing an innovation ecosystem at higher education institutions (HEI).

@ EduMinOfIndia and AICTE’s joint initiative, Atal Ranking (ARIIA) 2021 for Innovation Outcomes, will be effectively announced tomorrow (December 29, 2021) by MoS @Drsubhassarkar. Link: https: //t.co/TlIzGQPhLI

Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 28, 2021

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe emphasized that India is constantly improving its Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings, rising from 81st in 2015 to 46th in 2021. If you can build an ecosystem full of vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship, you will be a power generation technology-led start-up company. The ARIIA ranking is a big attempt in that direction. ” “We have also emerged as the third largest startup hub in the world, but there is still room for improvement,” he added.

ARIIA is a very unique joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and AICTE that systematically ranks Indian higher education institutions for indicators related to innovation, start-ups and entrepreneurship development among students and faculty. I am. ARIIA discusses parameters such as patent applications and grants, the number of registered student and faculty startups, funding from incubated startups, and special infrastructure created by institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Critically evaluate the institution.

