5 Further Improvements That Google Collection Can Make





When 2021 started, I wrote a lot about Google’s top secret collection feature and how it could one day replace Chrome bookmarks. In fact, content curation remains a deliberately practical tool in Chrome and almost every browser, as people don’t like it when they mess with bookmarks. In the past, every effort to create bookmarks in Chrome has been very disgusting. You can see why. But I firmly adhere to the idea that collecting things requires more intentional and built-in automation. So not all are simply stockpiling static links that have no purpose.

Since I wrote the first article outlining five improvements that the Google Collection can make to compete with Pinterest, Cookbook, Google’s since expecting the company to add collaboration to static content. Several things have been implemented, including increased AI and machine learning. Shopping integration, a completely redesigned interface on mobile, and, of course, even the collaboration tools I’ve longed for.

However, there are still some complaints about the collection, and until these are fixed, I don’t really see many people using them on a daily basis. This is sad because I believe this tool has a future, but if Google leaves them uncorrected and goes completely to the Sunset collection, it will give us a lot of opportunities to advance the web. I think you will miss it. Let’s take a look at five more improvements that the Google Collection can make in the future, without any further hassle!

Add a co-share to your desktop

I would say you’re not going to believe this, but you’ll probably believe it because that google was talking here. Collection on the web and collections on mobile behave very differently from each other. On mobile, when I wanted to move from one Google account to another, I thought I could save it better, but I couldn’t. Wait, what? Why is that so?

Initially, I thought that collections that were view-only before the co-update (that is, all collections created before the co-update) could not contain co-editors. However, I quickly realized that only the creator of the collection could add co-editors. Well, that’s not a big deal. But it brings me to my next annoyance that you can only do on mobile! Yes, it is impossible to try to add a collaborator from the web. Instead, I only encountered a view-only link to share with others when I opened the sharing settings.

This means that whenever you want to add someone to your collection and add cool images or recipes to your collection, you need to open your phone. You can’t do that from your desktop or Chromebook, but it’s ridiculous. What’s more, every time you add a collaborator, the collaborator must accept the link from you by email or other means. This is pretty standard, but this next bit doesn’t mean that you can’t see existing collaborators when you open the collection’s sharing settings. Instead of working like Google Drive and other Google services, it’s a very minimal requirement. Why does Google burn some half on earth-what do you know? I don’t care.

Transfer ownership of the collection

Now, the ownership of the collection is not transferable. This really confused me. Because I’m now paying Google Workspace to have a custom email address and Google account for everything related to my company, so clean one Google account for my game studio Because I’m trying to upload it. For this reason, I wanted to transfer all my custom collections to my new account so that I could get inspiration from the science fiction and fantasy images I saved with Google Image Search.

If you don’t have the ability to simply transfer ownership of these collections, you have two options. First, you don’t have to add a new account as a co-editor (on the mobile instead of the web) and keep your old Google account as a weird accessory to your digital life, rather than phasing out it over the next few years. Can be done. You can then manually inspect all the collections you want to transfer, open each item on the web and resave it to your new account. Obviously, this second one is ridiculous, but Google didn’t even think about adding a transfer of ownership of data that wasn’t even owned by a particular Google account, so we need to work here. !! !!

Add AI to your custom collection

I recently noticed that some of the Google collections in the Google search app on Android phones have some new features. My shopping collection shows videos, links, recently viewed items, and I thought this was a great use case for this feature. Increasing the user’s sense of discoverability with data is what I’ve pinned to the static text and link-based nature of traditional bookmarks. We look forward to adding these tools to our custom-made collections using AI and machine learning.

Shiny new logo for shortcuts!

did you know? The Google Collection recently added custom icons to services on the web. This means you can add it to your Chromebook for quick access without being obsessed with the popular Google logo as before. sweet!

As you write this, your new reading list collection will appear in your collection list, with suggestions for finding recently bookmarked or wishlisted books from the Play Books app, what to read, and related books. I noticed that. That’s what I’m talking about! So far, it’s shopping, books, movies, TV shows, and cookbooks. Get more of these great collections in a future update, Google.

Link articles and bookmarks stored in Google News to your collection

The fact that there is a reading list collection gives me hope for future integration of Google News and Chrome reading lists! Currently, the new reading list feature in the Chrome browser is separate from the collection, and when you save a news article later, it will be dumped into a disorganized list of Google News and you will probably never read it. In my humble opinion, literally all of these areas should be integrated directly with the Google collection, especially assistant memory is imminent! For now, it’s not only my hope, but my prediction.

Also, I don’t think most people using classic bookmarks want to be forced into collections as a new system, but personally I would like bookmarks to be migrated to the service. .. If Google made them appear in the collection, but excluded them as traditional bookmarks for everyone who didn’t like switching, I think it could soften the thoughts of all parties.

Increase loading speed on mobile

To conclude, note how slow Google collections on mobile via the Google Search app have been since the company added more intelligent features and recommendations at the time of the last update. Not only does it take a long time to load, but when you return to the previous page, the white screen often becomes unresponsive and you often have to quit the app altogether. Going back and opening the search app usually fixes it, but it’s very annoying.

If the Google Collection feature makes these improvements, I believe it will be used daily by more people, even those who are reluctant to come up with the idea of ​​the feature in the first place. Microsoft Edge and other browser giants have also implemented collection-style features in addition to bookmarks. We hope Google will eliminate Edge from its competitors. If you want to use the collection, or if you want to try it out if the collection is simpler, let us know in the comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/google-collections-five-more-improvements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos