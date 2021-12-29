Hamilton County Public Health is not subject to testing.The available locations are:





The Hamilton County Public Health Service has run out of rapid test kits, officials said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Recently, the rapid spread of Omicron variants has led to pre-use of test kits for people gathering on holidays, resulting in an increase in testing nationwide.

Help stop the # COVID19 epidemic! And if you are ill, stay. @HamCoHealth is currently out of # COVID19 # TestKits on all sites. We’ll let you know if this changes.

Keep our community safe Wear in public, wash and get you!

— Christa H (@christahyson) December 28, 2021

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library was also out of all tests as of Tuesday morning. According to library spokesman Chris Rice, the Anderson branch of the library took 400 tests and completed within 30 minutes. The library is currently planning to increase inventory, but is waiting for contact from the Ohio Health Department about when inventory will arrive. Call 513-369-6900 for the latest information on the availability of tests in the library and when new stock will arrive.

If available, the library will distribute the test in the next branch.

Anderson Township.Covedale.Delhi Township.Downtown (main store) .Groesbeck.Harrison.Reading.Symmes Township.

According to operators, the YMCA, which provides home test kits when it becomes available, has run out of tests by Tuesday. Nonprofits expect more tests to arrive next week. If available, the YMCA will provide test kits at:

Blue Ash.Campbell.Central Parkway.Clermont.Clippard.Highland.Gamble-Nippert.ME Lyons.Powel Crosley.RC Burr.

There are several other places in Hamilton County where you can still take the test. Note: Test stock is changing rapidly. Please call each location before arrival for the latest updates.

CVS

With more than 10 stores in Hamilton County and more than 30 stores in the Greater Cincinnati region, individuals can take a free PCR drive-through test. For location-specific or more information, please visit cvs.com or call 800-679-9691.

Equitas

Equitas has limited availability of reservations at the location of 2805 Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Call 513-815-4475 to make an appointment. Preliminary examination is required.

Healthcare Connections-Lincoln Heights Health Center.

The Healthcare connection offers limited PCR drive-through testing at Lincoln Heights locations. Call 513-588-3623 to make an appointment.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers drive-through PCR tests at 20 locations in Hamilton County. To schedule, visit walgreens.com or call 800-925-4733.

WinMed

WinMed has three locations that offer rapid screen tests or PCR tests as directed by your doctor. To schedule a test at WinMed City West, call 513-233-7100, 513-631-7100 for WinMed Community Action Agency, or 513-242-1033 for WinMed Winneste. ..

For people with disabilities and people with disabilities, Hamilton County has many sites that offer COVID tests.

The location is set up for people with disabilities, people with disabilities, and people in wheelchairs. You can test the following sites:

To schedule your booking, please visit / healthcollab.org/testandprotect.

