How to Create Charts in Google Sheets | Step-by-Step Guide





One of the most popular Google Drive applications is Google Sheets. This is a free online spreadsheet editor that allows users to graph data and customize cells to create formulas.

Google Sheets has additional options for embedding different styles of custom charts (called charts). This allows the user to create a visual representation of the data.

In this article, you will learn the following: How to enter graph data in Google Sheets

Before you can create a graph, you need to do the following:

1. Create a new Google Sheets

2. Enter the data used in the graph

How to create a new google spreadsheet

To create a Google Sheets, follow these steps:

1. Open Google Drive. (From your Gmail account, click the 9 dot icon[ドライブ]Choose. Alternatively, go to drive.google.com and sign in. )

To open Google Drive, from your Gmail account, click the 9-dot icon[ドライブ]Choose.

2. From the menu on the left[新規]Click.

From the menu on the left[新規]Click.

3. In the box that appears[Googleスプレッドシート]Choose. The new Google Sheets document will appear in the next tab.

In the box that appears[Googleスプレッドシート]Choose. The new Google Sheets document will appear in the next tab.

To enter data for a Google Sheets chart, follow these steps:

1. In the first column, enter the required information on the Y-axis. (This is the vertical axis of the graph.)

In the first column, enter the required information for the Y-axis. (This is the vertical axis of the graph.)

2. In the second column, enter the required information on the X-axis. (This is the horizontal axis of the graph.)

In the second column, enter the required information on the X-axis. (This is the horizontal axis of the graph.)

Alternatively, you can add a title to the chart. To do this, enter a title at the top of the rightmost column before creating the chart.

How to generate a google spreadsheet chart

Now that you have entered the data you want to use, you are ready to convert this data into a graph. To generate a chart in Google Sheets, follow these steps:

1. Select the data you want to use in the graph.

Select this data to use in the chart.

2. From the document menu,[挿入]Choose.

3. In the box that appears[グラフ]Choose.

From the document menu[挿入]Select, then[グラフ]Choose.

4. A new chart (looks like a blank box) will appear in Google Sheets. A box titled Chart Editor also appears next to this box.

If you use the Chart Editor to customize the look and content, this plainbox becomes a chart. (You’ll learn about this in the next section.)

How to customize graphs in Google Sheets

In the chart editor box,[設定]When[カスタマイズ]There are two tabs. You learned how to set up a chart (and how to change this chart to any style that contains a chart).

If you want to change the style of the chart or the cells that make up the chart (or add chart data),[設定]You can change it from the tab. For all other edits,[カスタマイズ]Select a tab.

In the chart editor box,[設定]When[カスタマイズ]There are two tabs. You can make all major edits from any of these tabs.

[カスタマイズ]On the tab, you can change the following:

Graph style (color, border, font) Graph and axis titles (including font and size) Horizontal and vertical axis colors and fonts

You can also add or remove the following:

Series (more graph lines with different data) Legend grid lines

Each of these can be edited by clicking on the corresponding word. Boxes for these words will expand to show more options.

[カスタマイズ]Options below.How to change the location and size of the graph

When you create a new chart, it will appear directly in Google Sheets. Once this graph is generated, you can easily change its location and size.

How to move graphs in Google Sheets

To move a new graph, do the following:

1. Click anywhere on the graph

2. Hold down the mouse or touchpad and drag the box around the graph

How to resize a chart in Google Sheets

You can determine the size of the graph. To resize the new chart, follow these steps:

1. Click the graph once

2. Click on any of the blue boxes that appear in the outline of the graph

3. Move the corner box diagonally to make the graph smaller or larger

4. Move the center box to make the graph wider or longer

Move the blue box that outlines the chart to resize the chart.

Google Sheets makes it easy to visualize your data in your spreadsheet. If your organization requires a more extended version of this form of analysis, consider tools such as data visualization software. This software produces data that is easy to interpret. This allows small businesses to make data-driven decisions about their operations and marketing campaigns.

