How Ad Networks Should Address Children’s Privacy After Google’s Breakthrough Reconciliation





Congress enacted the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in 1998 to address the rapid growth of online marketing methods for children. Programmatic advertising was just beginning with the introduction of banner ads and targeted ad placement.

Websites collect personal data from children without the knowledge and consent of their parents, and research shows that children did not understand the risks of disclosing personal information online.

Parliament has accused the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of enforcing COPPA and issuing regulations to implement it. FTC’s original COPPA rules came into force in 2000, and FTC began enforcing it for website and video game operators.

As fast-forwarding technology evolved into the 2010s, FTC has filed proceedings against manufacturers of mobile apps, connected toys and IoT devices. But until 2013, when the COPPA rules were amended, ad tech companies didn’t start paying attention to it. At that time, the rule updates the definition of personal information and says “[a] A persistent identifier that can be used to identify a user on various websites and online services over time. ”

These identifiers, including cookies, IP addresses, processor or device serial numbers, or unique device identifiers, are used by online advertisers to target consumers in relevant ads. This extension of the COPPA rules has dramatically increased the potential responsibilities of ad tech companies. Such companies need to be aware of the inherent pitfalls of collecting information from their children through other websites and apps.

The COPPA rules apply to operators of commercial websites and online services for children under the age of 13 who collect, use, or disclose personal information from their children. It also applies to operators of public websites or online services who actually know that they are collecting, using, or disclosing personal information from children under the age of 13.

Important parts for ad networks, platforms, and other third parties are: This rule also applies to website or online service operators who actually know that they are collecting personal information directly from users of another website or online service for children.

InMobi and Google’s FTC Reconciliation The FTC has since brought more than 30 enforcement measures alleging violations of the COPPA rules. Two actions of FTC included an advertising network. The first action is a 2016 compulsory action against InMobi, an advertising platform for app developers and advertisers.

The second and arguably high-profile COPPA case raised by FTC against advertising networks / platforms was the 2019 enforcement action against Google and YouTube. In that case, FTC claims that YouTube violated the rules by collecting permanent identifiers from viewers of children’s channels and first notifying parents to serve targeted ads without consent. Did.

During the investigation, FTC revealed evidence that YouTube actually knew that children under the age of 13 were watching certain channels on their platform. For example, YouTube told a toy maker, “YouTube is today’s leader in reaching children aged 6 to 11 for top TV channels,” YouTube said. It is the No. 1 website. ” Even while making these expressions, YouTube claimed to be a general viewer platform with no content for children under the age of 13.

By default, YouTube enabled targeted advertising on monetized channels. This means that YouTube was collecting cookies from users of children’s channels without notifying parents or consenting to collect that data. The settlement required YouTube to pay a $ 170 million fine. YouTube also needed to implement a system that would allow channel owners to identify content for children. This allows YouTube to ensure that your content complies with the rules in the future.

Five Things That Ad Networks Should Do Today With that background in mind, here are five key points from the InMobi-Google / YouTube settlement.

Improves transparency. Ad networks and platforms should consider implementing a system that allows online services (websites, apps, channels, etc.) to identify to the ad network / platform that the content is intended for children. Stop collecting data for children. Once your ad network or platform has set up a system that allows developers to notify you that your app is for children, take steps to prevent that ad network from collecting personal information through those websites, apps, or channels. You need to take it. Involve parents as needed. Even if your ad network does not collect accurate geolocation information from your child, if you want to collect wireless network identifiers to infer the exact location, you need to provide notification and get parental consent. Protect sensitive data. If your advertising network decides to collect children’s data, you need to maintain the confidentiality, security, and integrity of your information. Data should only be retained for as long as necessary to achieve the purposes for which it was collected. Ad networks need to remove data in a way that protects them from unauthorized access and use. Stay strict to protect your child. If the platform or ad network is aware that the channel or app is for children, we will collect personal information such as persistent identifiers for serving targeted ads without notice and parental consent. You can’t.

Conclusion: Ad networks should avoid collecting information via apps that are known to be for children. The safest way for an ad network or platform is to not serve targeted ads on children’s websites, apps, or channels. ..

